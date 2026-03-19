IEC Holden is now… Rockit Motors - Marking an Important Inflection Point for the 121 Year Old Leader in Electric Motor & Generator Manufacturing.

This renaming and rebranding amplifies the company's 121-year history and positions Rockit Motors to extend its lead as North America's largest contract manufacturer of electric motors and generators for a new era of electrification.

MONTREAL, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - IEC Holden is changing its name to Rockit Motors and has launched a new brand identity and official website. This caps a significant period of growth under its current ownership and positions the company to take center stage in North America's electrification boom.

The new name embodies the essence of the company's culture and propels Rockit Motors to extend its lead as the largest contract manufacturing of electric motors and generators in North America. The company serves a select group of Fortune 500 industrials and industry disruptors who are at the forefront of electrification, power generation, e-mobility, rail, robotics, and more.

The Rockit Motors mission remains unchanged: to be the catalyst of success for a select group of like-minded customers who are leading the North American manufacturing and industrial renaissance. The new brand better expresses what the company delivers each day: trust, speed, flexibility and quality.

"We mobilize the energy of our people, culture, and North American-wide manufacturing footprint to propel a select group of core customers to success. Rockit Motors is who we've always been. Now the world knows it," says Rockit Motors CEO and majority shareholder, Rob Briscoe.

The name change comes as the company recently completed a major financing round including the addition of MKB Equity Partners on its cap table. The market for power generation, robotics, defence, rail, and electric mobility is robust and Rockit Motors has the capabilities and experience to be the market leader in North America.

In September 2025, the Company acquired Motor Coils Mfg Ltd. of Brockville, Ontario, Canada. Rockit Motors is actively seeking additional acquisitions and many key hires to strengthen its ability to champion customer success.

ABOUT ROCKIT MOTORS

Founded in 1905, Rockit Motors (rockitmotors.com) is a privately-held contract manufacturer of electric motors, alternators, rotors, stators, and coils with an unwavering commitment to customer success. Rockit Motors currently serves OEM customers in rail, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial markets. In 2025, Rockit Motors acquired Motor Coils Mfg. Ltd. (established 1954), adding aftermarket fleet overhaul capabilities.

Rockit Motors operates manufacturing facilities in Fresnillo (Mexico), Plattsburgh (NY), Montreal (QC), and Brockville (ON). For more information, visit rockitmotors.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Rockit Motors