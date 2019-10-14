IEC Honors Individuals, Chapters, and Contractors at IEC Convention & Expo 2019

2019 CNA Safety Awards

Collier Electric, IEC New England (1-15 Employees)

VA Electric, IEC Northern New Mexico (16-50 Employees)

Power Up Electrical Contractor, IEC Greater St. Louis (51-125 Employees)

IES C&I – Texas, IEC San Antonio (126 – 300 Employees)

Helix Electric, IEC Chesapeake & IEC El Paso (Over 300 Employees)

2019 Chapter Growth Awards

IEC Dallas Chapter

IEC Texas Gulf Coast Chapter

IEC Greater St. Louis

IEC Atlanta

IEC Georgia

Central Pennsylvania Chapter IEC

IEC of Montana

Central Ohio AEC/IEC

IEC of Greater Cincinnati

IEC of Northwest Pennsylvania

IEC of East Texas

Western Colorado IEC

New Jersey IEC

IEC San Antonio

2019 IEC Chapter Executive Director of the Year

Cindy Regier, IEC Oregon

2019 IEC Instructor of the Year

Cal Blair, IEC Rocky Mountain

2019 IEC Apprenticeship Alumni Award

Hank Strittmatter of IEC Fort Worth/Tarrant County

2019 IEC National Legacy Award

Tom Corrigan, Corrigan Electric, IEC Kentucky & Southern Indiana

2019 IEC Rising Star Award

Leighland Gutierrez, IEC Rocky Mountain

2019 IEC Industry Achievement Award

David Jones, QED, a Sonepar Company

2019 IEC Chapter SPARK Award

IEC Dallas

2019 IEC Apprenticeship Chapter of the Year

IEC Rocky Mountain

2019 IEC Chapter of the Year

Central Indiana IEC (16 to 30 contractor members)

IEC San Antonio (31 to 60 contractor members)

IEC New Jersey (61 to 90 contractor members)

IEC Rocky Mountain (91+ contractor members)

2019 IEC Legislative Chapter of the Year

IEC Rocky Mountain

2019 IEC Community Service Individual Award

Jim & Becky Schoenfelder, 1st Electric Contractors, Inc./ IEC Rocky Mountain

2019 IEC Community Service Team Award

Wagner Electric, IEC Kentucky & Southern Indiana

2019 Award of Excellence in Residential Construction

Multi-family residence:

InPwr Inc. for Boston Fires, Central Indiana IEC

Multi-family, mid-rise buildings above three stories

1st Electric Contractors Inc. for AMLI Riverfront Green, IEC Rocky Mountain

2019 Award of Excellence in Commercial Construction

Contracts up to $500,000

Weifield Group Contracting for Verizon NEC2A Data Center Project, IEC Rocky Mountain

Contracts between $500,000 and $1.5M

VA Electric Inc. for Conchas Dam Electrical Upgrade, IEC Northern New Mexico

Contracts between $1.5M and $5M

Bret's Electric for RE-4 Schools, IEC Rocky Mountain

Contracts over $5M

APG for City of St. Petersburg Police Headquarters Facility/EOC, IEC Florida West Coast Chapter

2019 Award of Excellence in Industrial Construction

Contracts up to $1.5M

Central Electric for NEISD Nutrition Service Warehouse, San Antonio IEC

Contracts between $1.5M and $5M

Central Electric for COSA SE Service Center, San Antonio IEC

Contracts over $5M

InPwr Inc. for Dollar General, Central Indiana IEC

2019 Award of Excellence in Energy Efficient/Green Construction

Weifield Group Contracting for Colorado School of Mines ISOC Project, IEC Rocky Mountain

2019 Award of Excellence in Power Generation

TMI Electrical Contractors for Piqua 15mW Single Axis Tracker PV Array, IEC of Greater Cincinnati

2019 Award of Excellence in Low Voltage/Limited Energy Systems Construction

Walker Engineering, Inc. for Houston Methodist Hospital Paul and Joseph C. (Rusty) Walter III Tower, IEC Fort Worth/Tarrant County

2019 Award of Excellence in Service

Wagner Electric Company, IEC Kentucky & Southern Indiana (1 to 15 employees)

Metro Electric Inc., Rio Grande Valley IEC (16 to 30 employees)

"Winning an IEC National Award is a distinguished honor," says Spenser Villwock, IEC National CEO. "Their accomplishments set the bar for industry best practices and contribute to the overall advancement of the independent electrical industry."



For more information about the IEC Apprentice of the Year and Industry Awards, please visit https://www.ieci.org/awards. Additionally, all IEC National Award Winners will be featured in the upcoming November/December 2019 issue of IEC's Insights magazine.

About Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC)

IEC National is a nonprofit trade association federation with 51 educational campuses and affiliate IEC local chapters across the country. IEC represents over 3,300 member businesses throughout the United States and educates nearly 13,000 electricians and systems professionals each year through world-class training programs. IEC contractor member companies are responsible for over $8.5B in gross revenue annually and are composed of some of the premier firms in the industry.

