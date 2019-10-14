IEC Honors Individuals, Chapters, and Contractors at IEC Convention & Expo 2019
Oct 14, 2019, 18:47 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) awarded exceptional members, chapters, and apprentices at various events during its IEC Convention & Expo 2019 held in St. Louis, Missouri. All of the 2019 IEC National Award Winners are listed below:
2019 IEC Apprentice of the Year
First Place: Andrew Monson from King's Electric Services, IEC of Greater Cincinnati
Second Place: Chaz Hooley from Rite Way Electric, IEC of Oregon
Third Place: Michael Curtis from Integrity Electric, IEC Rocky Mountain Chapter
2019 CNA Safety Awards
Collier Electric, IEC New England (1-15 Employees)
VA Electric, IEC Northern New Mexico (16-50 Employees)
Power Up Electrical Contractor, IEC Greater St. Louis (51-125 Employees)
IES C&I – Texas, IEC San Antonio (126 – 300 Employees)
Helix Electric, IEC Chesapeake & IEC El Paso (Over 300 Employees)
2019 Chapter Growth Awards
IEC Dallas Chapter
IEC Texas Gulf Coast Chapter
IEC Greater St. Louis
IEC Atlanta
IEC Georgia
Central Pennsylvania Chapter IEC
IEC of Montana
Central Ohio AEC/IEC
IEC of Greater Cincinnati
IEC of Northwest Pennsylvania
IEC of East Texas
Western Colorado IEC
New Jersey IEC
IEC San Antonio
2019 IEC Chapter Executive Director of the Year
Cindy Regier, IEC Oregon
2019 IEC Instructor of the Year
Cal Blair, IEC Rocky Mountain
2019 IEC Apprenticeship Alumni Award
Hank Strittmatter of IEC Fort Worth/Tarrant County
2019 IEC National Legacy Award
Tom Corrigan, Corrigan Electric, IEC Kentucky & Southern Indiana
2019 IEC Rising Star Award
Leighland Gutierrez, IEC Rocky Mountain
2019 IEC Industry Achievement Award
David Jones, QED, a Sonepar Company
2019 IEC Chapter SPARK Award
IEC Dallas
2019 IEC Apprenticeship Chapter of the Year
IEC Rocky Mountain
2019 IEC Chapter of the Year
Central Indiana IEC (16 to 30 contractor members)
IEC San Antonio (31 to 60 contractor members)
IEC New Jersey (61 to 90 contractor members)
IEC Rocky Mountain (91+ contractor members)
2019 IEC Legislative Chapter of the Year
IEC Rocky Mountain
2019 IEC Community Service Individual Award
Jim & Becky Schoenfelder, 1st Electric Contractors, Inc./ IEC Rocky Mountain
2019 IEC Community Service Team Award
Wagner Electric, IEC Kentucky & Southern Indiana
2019 Award of Excellence in Residential Construction
Multi-family residence:
InPwr Inc. for Boston Fires, Central Indiana IEC
Multi-family, mid-rise buildings above three stories
1st Electric Contractors Inc. for AMLI Riverfront Green, IEC Rocky Mountain
2019 Award of Excellence in Commercial Construction
Contracts up to $500,000
Weifield Group Contracting for Verizon NEC2A Data Center Project, IEC Rocky Mountain
Contracts between $500,000 and $1.5M
VA Electric Inc. for Conchas Dam Electrical Upgrade, IEC Northern New Mexico
Contracts between $1.5M and $5M
Bret's Electric for RE-4 Schools, IEC Rocky Mountain
Contracts over $5M
APG for City of St. Petersburg Police Headquarters Facility/EOC, IEC Florida West Coast Chapter
2019 Award of Excellence in Industrial Construction
Contracts up to $1.5M
Central Electric for NEISD Nutrition Service Warehouse, San Antonio IEC
Contracts between $1.5M and $5M
Central Electric for COSA SE Service Center, San Antonio IEC
Contracts over $5M
InPwr Inc. for Dollar General, Central Indiana IEC
2019 Award of Excellence in Energy Efficient/Green Construction
Weifield Group Contracting for Colorado School of Mines ISOC Project, IEC Rocky Mountain
2019 Award of Excellence in Power Generation
TMI Electrical Contractors for Piqua 15mW Single Axis Tracker PV Array, IEC of Greater Cincinnati
2019 Award of Excellence in Low Voltage/Limited Energy Systems Construction
Walker Engineering, Inc. for Houston Methodist Hospital Paul and Joseph C. (Rusty) Walter III Tower, IEC Fort Worth/Tarrant County
2019 Award of Excellence in Service
Wagner Electric Company, IEC Kentucky & Southern Indiana (1 to 15 employees)
Metro Electric Inc., Rio Grande Valley IEC (16 to 30 employees)
"Winning an IEC National Award is a distinguished honor," says Spenser Villwock, IEC National CEO. "Their accomplishments set the bar for industry best practices and contribute to the overall advancement of the independent electrical industry."
For more information about the IEC Apprentice of the Year and Industry Awards, please visit https://www.ieci.org/awards. Additionally, all IEC National Award Winners will be featured in the upcoming November/December 2019 issue of IEC's Insights magazine.
About Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC)
IEC National is a nonprofit trade association federation with 51 educational campuses and affiliate IEC local chapters across the country. IEC represents over 3,300 member businesses throughout the United States and educates nearly 13,000 electricians and systems professionals each year through world-class training programs. IEC contractor member companies are responsible for over $8.5B in gross revenue annually and are composed of some of the premier firms in the industry.
