IEC Pennsylvania Accepting Applications for Paid Electrician Apprenticeships Feb. 14-23 for Fall 2024 Program

IEC Pennsylvania

30 Jan, 2024, 08:45 ET

Apprentices graduate as experienced electricians with no student loans

U.S. News & World Report ranks electrician top career for job security

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEC Pennsylvania, the state chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), announced it is accepting applications Feb. 14-23 for its next electrical apprenticeship class which starts in September 2024.

IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program covers residential, commercial and industrial construction and electrical wiring. Individuals accepted into the four-year program work full-time as apprentices for electrical contractors and attend employer-paid instructional classes in-person and online. The program is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council.

The job outlook for electricians is strong. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, about 80,000 openings for electricians are projected each year on average through 2031. U.S. News & World Report recently ranked electrician as a top career for job security.

The median annual wage for electricians in Pennsylvania was $73,540 as of May 2022, which is an hourly wage of over $35 not including benefits. This represents a 7.1 percent increase over the median annual wage 12 months prior.

"Becoming an electrician provides excellent earning potential and demand for electricians is growing," said IEC Pennsylvania Apprenticeship Coordinator Kristi Wickard. "Apprentices graduate as experienced electricians, not entry-level, and without the burden of student loans. If you are interested in starting a new career or considering a career change, apprenticeship offers the chance to earn while you learn."

Applicants for IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program must be age 17 or over and have a high school diploma or their GED. To view all eligibility requirements and apply, visit the "Apprenticeship" page of IEC Pennsylvania's website. Individuals may also call (717) 280-1124 or email [email protected] for more information.

IEC Pennsylvania also offers a state-registered pre-apprenticeship program for high school students and individuals who are interested in the electrical field. Pre-apprentices gain hands-on experience in the field and opportunities to shadow electricians as they prepare for the apprenticeship program.

IEC Pennsylvania represents merit-shop and independent electrical and systems contractors in all but three of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. (Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania are served by IEC Western Reserve based in Youngstown, Ohio.) To learn about IEC Pennsylvania membership, events, apprenticeship opportunities and continuing education programs, visit IECPennsylvania.org.

