IEC Pennsylvania Accepting Applications for Paid Electrician Apprenticeships Oct. 18-27; Emphasizes Opportunity for Women

News provided by

IEC Pennsylvania

03 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEC Pennsylvania, the state chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), announced it is accepting applications Oct. 18-27 for its electrical apprenticeship class that starts in January.

IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program covers residential, commercial and industrial construction and electrical wiring. Individuals accepted into the four-year program work full-time as apprentices for electrical contractors and attend employer-paid instructional classes in-person and online. The program is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council.

Historically, electrical work has been predominantly performed by men. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up only 3.1 percent of electricians in the country. However, a shortage of electricians is creating a call to increase female representation.

"Demand for electricians is high and the field provides excellent opportunity for anyone who is seeking a career with a bright job outlook and strong earning potential," said IEC Pennsylvania Executive Director Marissa Bankert. "About 2.4 percent of our apprenticeship program graduates are women and we would love to see that number grow. Apprenticeship is a perfect path to start a new career, offering the ability to get paid during a comprehensive program of on-the-job training."

The job outlook for electricians is strong, as more electricians are retiring than entering the field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, about 79,900 openings for electricians are projected each year on average through 2031. The median annual wage for electricians in Pennsylvania was $73,540 as of May 2022, which is an hourly wage of over $35 not including benefits.

Applicants for IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program must be age 17 or over and have a high school diploma or their GED. To view all eligibility requirements and apply, visit the "Apprenticeship" page of IEC Pennsylvania's website. Individuals may also call 717-697-7553 or email [email protected] for more information.

IEC Pennsylvania also offers a state-registered pre-apprenticeship program for high school students and individuals who are interested in the electrical field. Pre-apprentices gain hands-on experience in the field and opportunities to shadow electricians as they prepare for the apprenticeship program.

IEC Pennsylvania represents merit-shop and independent electrical and systems contractors in all but three of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. (Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania are served by IEC Western Reserve based in Youngstown, Ohio.) To learn about IEC Pennsylvania membership, events, apprenticeship opportunities and continuing education programs, visit IECPennsylvania.org.

SOURCE IEC Pennsylvania

