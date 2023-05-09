IEC Pennsylvania Accepting Applications for Paid Electrician Apprenticeships Starting May 24 for Fall Program

Job outlook strong with 80,000 electrician openings projected annually through 2031

Median annual wage for electricians in PA jumped 7 percent over the past 12 months

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEC Pennsylvania, the state chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC), announced it is accepting applications May 24 through June 2 for its next electrical apprenticeship class which starts in late August.

IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program covers residential, commercial and industrial construction and electrical wiring. Individuals accepted into the four-year program work full-time as apprentices for electrical contractors and attend employer-paid instructional classes in-person and online. The program is registered with the U.S. Department of Labor and Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Council.

The job outlook for electricians is strong, as more electricians are retiring than entering the field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, about 79,900 openings for electricians are projected each year on average through 2031.

The median annual wage for electricians in Pennsylvania was $73,540 as of May 2022, which is an hourly wage of over $35 not including benefits. This represents a 7.1 percent increase over the median annual wage one year ago.

"Demand for electricians is growing and choosing to become an electrician provides excellent earning potential," said IEC Pennsylvania Executive Director Marissa Bankert. "If you are interested in starting a career as an electrician, or are considering a career change, apprenticeship is a path that offers on-the-job training and enables you to earn a wage while you learn."

Applicants for IEC Pennsylvania's apprenticeship program must be age 17 or over and have a high school diploma or their GED. To view all eligibility requirements and apply, visit the "Apprenticeship" page of IEC Pennsylvania's website. Individuals may also call 717-697-7553 or email [email protected] for more information.

IEC Pennsylvania also offers a state-registered pre-apprenticeship program for high school students and individuals who are interested in the electrical field. Pre-apprentices gain hands-on experience in the field and opportunities to shadow electricians as they prepare for the apprenticeship program.

IEC Pennsylvania represents merit-shop and independent electrical and systems contractors in all but three of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. (Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania are served by IEC Western Reserve based in Youngstown, Ohio.) To learn about IEC Pennsylvania membership, events, apprenticeship opportunities and continuing education programs, visit IECPennsylvania.org.

SOURCE IEC Pennsylvania