IEC Telecom Partners with Rivada Space Networks for Land and Maritime Connectivity

News provided by

Rivada Space Networks

10 Jul, 2023, 09:04 ET

High security and low latency enable transformative digital communication

MUNICH, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks and IEC Telecom have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to enable innovative connectivity solutions for land and maritime communications.

Continue Reading
Rivada's OuterNET will offer high speed, low-latency connectivity with full global coverage. (PRNewsfoto/Rivada Space Networks)
Rivada's OuterNET will offer high speed, low-latency connectivity with full global coverage. (PRNewsfoto/Rivada Space Networks)

IEC Telecom is an international satellite service operator offering industry-leading satellite communication solutions to governments, public institutions, and enterprises across the world. IEC Telecom specialises in digitalization for the maritime industry as well as providing remote communications on land where GSM coverage is not available and delivering dependable communication for humanitarian operations and special missions. For urban networks, the company provides a powerful satellite back-up to ensure business continuity.

The communications landscape is developing rapidly with providers now able to offer first-generation low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. But not all LEO networks are created equal and what Rivada is now providing is the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. What sets Rivada apart is this unique next-generation architecture combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard data routers to create an optical mesh network in space. This approach to "orbital networking," where data stays in space, enables access to an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole reach, offering end-to-end latencies similar to or better than terrestrial fiber. By routing traffic on a physically separated network, Rivada provides a layer of defence for any organization that needs to securely share data over long distances.

For the humanitarian sector, IEC Telecom will leverage Rivada's OuterNET to provide leading NGO agencies with enhanced connectivity for the coordination of humanitarian efforts, the safety of remote workers, the security of NGO assets, and the sustainability of long-term operations. From housing and food distribution to education and medicine, all field requirements will be supported to allow humanitarian missions to expand their reach and multiply their scope of services.

In addition to land connectivity services, IEC Telecom will use Rivada's OuterNET to provide enhanced ICT infrastructure for the maritime environment, further expanding digitalization at sea. IEC Telecom offers cyber-secure network solutions optimized for the maritime sector. Powered by Rivada's OuterNET, these technologies will support digital decarbonization globally by helping vessels improve onboard operations, leading to reduced fuel consumption.

"This partnership supports IEC Telecom's commitment to pursue innovation for the best customer experience. Rivada's service will allow us to expand our network's SLA and offer high-throughput data connectivity 'fiber-like' in the sky versus DSL-like today," said Erwan Emilian, CEO & Partner at IEC Telecom Group. He added: "We are excited to explore cost-effective packages for the humanitarian sector and test the resilience of maritime connectivity in the open sea. We are confident that Rivada is on its way to becoming a key market player in the satcom world."

Declan Ganley, Rivada Space Networks CEO, said: "We are delighted to be working with IEC Telecom to support their high throughput voice and data services." Ganley added: "We are moving full speed ahead to deploy the first true OuterNET, with its unique data-connectivity capabilities. Both of our companies see the importance of providing ultra-secure, highly reliable low latency communications anywhere on the globe."

About Rivada Space Networks
Rivada Space Networks is set to establish and operate the first true "OuterNET": a global low latency point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada Space Networks will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellations, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc. www.rivadaspace.com
Follow Rivada Space Networks on:
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rivadaspace
Twitter: @rivadaspace

About IEC Telecom Group:
IEC Telecom Group is a leading international satellite service operator with nearly three decades of engineering expertise in end-to-end low and high-throughput voice and data services. The brand's portfolio includes a wide range of hybrid satellite and LTE products, solutions, and value-added services. Optimised for the maritime sector. IEC Telecom Group delivers worldwide with regional offices across eight countries: France, UAE, Kazakhstan, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Turkey and Spain. For more information, visit: iec-telecom.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/iec-telecom-group
Twitter: @iectelecom

Media Contacts:

Melanie Dickie, SVP Marketing & Communications
Rivada Space Networks GmbH
Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62
Email: [email protected]m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications
Rivada Networks, Inc
Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386
Email: [email protected]

Anastasia Kuzmenko
IEC Telecom Group
Mobile: +971 (50) 222 59 37
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks

Also from this source

ITU Radio Regulations Board Approves Waiver for Rivada LEO Constellation

Rivada Space Networks Joins Astra Carta Initiative for Global Space Sustainability

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.