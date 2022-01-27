IECEE Approves Rail Cybersecurity Provider Cylus for IEC 62443-4-1 Certification

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cylus , a leading rail cybersecurity provider, today announced it has obtained the international IEC 62443-4-1 security certification. The certification testing and audit was performed by Bureau Veritas and issued by the IECEE certification body. It ensures that Cylus' cybersecurity solutions – which protect both onboard and trackside railway systems – are developed according to the highest industry security standards.

Cylus is the first comprehensive rail cybersecurity solution provider to obtain this certification.

The digital age has led to a convergence of operational (OT) and informational technology (IT) environments in rail and metro systems – i.e., the integration of systems controlling physical events and processes with back-end hardware and software for conveying and processing information. Ubiquitous internet connectivity has led to much wider attack surfaces in the formerly separate systems – enabling hackers to leverage vulnerabilities in one system to reach the other. IEC 62443-4-1, which according to the latest TS-50701 standard is a cybersecurity requirement for railway component developers, was created to ensure that components that are in use in OT systems are always protected and running smoothly.

"We are proud to be the first provider of an all-around rail cybersecurity solution to obtain this certification, which is the most comprehensive standard in the market," said CEO and Co-founder of Cylus, Amir Levintal. "As a leading rail cybersecurity vendor, safety is one of our non-negotiable priorities. Meeting the highest security standards enables us to pave the way for others to guarantee security, and by extension safety."

Cylus' unique cybersecurity solution enables rail companies to detect cyber-attacks in their operational and informational networks, including their signaling systems and rolling stocks, and block such attacks before any harm can be done. The 360-degree Machine Learning-driven solution leverages advanced asset management, threat detection, virtual segmentation, and rail security operation capabilities to maximize interoperability (train-track coupling), protect stationary and moving systems in trains, provide greater accuracy (less false positives/false negatives) and more.

Cylus is also ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified , exemplifying its commitment to information security, quality and reliability.

About Cylus

Cylus is the global leader in rail cybersecurity, providing advanced solutions to protect mainline and urban railway and metro companies from a wide array of threats and risks. Leading rail companies and operators use CylusOne to prevent safety incidents and service disruptions caused by cybersecurity events, without requiring any modifications to the network. With an unparalleled IP portfolio, Cylus has established itself as the pioneer and global leader in rail cybersecurity.

The company was founded by seasoned experts in cybersecurity, machine learning, traffic management, signaling and onboard train systems, and is currently protecting some of the largest rail systems around the world.

For more information, visit Cylus' website: https://www.cylus.com/

