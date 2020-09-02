IEDCO Process Control Systems Increase Reliability and Efficiency in Powder Handling Systems

TURNERSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEDCO, a leader in the design and fabrication of custom engineered powder handling systems, provides process control systems as well as upgrades to existing control systems within powder handling systems. The control systems provide increased reliability and efficiency by ensuring consistency within a plant.

IEDCO Control Panel Assortment IEDCO Control Panel

The control system integrates each piece of equipment in the process and has them run together as efficiently as possible. IEDCO engineers produce custom designed, UL certified control systems capable of handling large quantities of product for high reliability in the production line. The systems are designed to allow for the integration of new and existing components saving on cost. Their small footprint leaves room for other components in an assembly. Each component can be adjusted as necessary and recipes can be created to ensure consistent batches.

IEDCO's control panel shop designs and builds control panels that are all UL listed to ensure their safety and quality for pneumatic, electrical and electro-pneumatic processing systems. IEDCO's staff of control experts are masters in programming languages needed to perform higher functions within complex control panels, whether it be within a pneumatic logic system or a PLC based system or anywhere in between. The control systems are suitable for hazardous and non-hazardous environments.

While these systems are customized to meet individual needs, IEDCO's experience with designing, manufacturing and installing these systems results in systems that are efficient and cost effective. IEDCO's control panels are ideal for use in the food, pharmaceuticals and chemical industries.

For more information, call (856) 728-6400, e-mail: [email protected], or visit www.iedco.com .

Contact: DAVID RYAN

Phone: (856) 728-6400

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE IEDCO

Related Links

http://www.iedco.com

