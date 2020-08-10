iEducation Group Launches Global Accredited, One-to-One Virtual School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the growing demand for a more personalized and interactive virtual learning experience, iEducation Group is introducing Fusion Global Academy, a private online school offering live, one-to-one teaching to students in grades 6-12.

"There is a world of difference between virtual instruction and online learning, as parents around the world have seen firsthand over the past several months," said Peter Ruppert, iEducation Group CEO. "Through Fusion Global Academy, students and teachers interact in real-time throughout every class to ensure children get the most out of their class sessions and interactions with their teachers."

The national health crisis forced the hands of most academic institutions to transition from teaching students in traditional brick and mortar classrooms to moving classes online. As parents compare notes on their children's academic experiences, the reviews have been mixed. Student experiences are vastly different, with varying levels of engagement. It is the level of student engagement that truly separates virtual instruction – where a live teacher provides instruction in real-time to allow for discussion, clarification and pivoting to meet the student's needs – from online learning – which uses web-based tools to simply post resources and assignments online for students to navigate independently. Students at Fusion Global Academy learn one-to-one with each of their teachers throughout the day, whereas many online schools may handle up to 30 students per online class.

Fusion Global Academy, open to students nationwide and internationally who would like to graduate with a U.S. diploma, supports middle and high school student growth – academically, socially and emotionally. When Fusion students are in a class or tutoring session, a teacher is always present, working individually with the student for the entire class session. Fusion Global Academy will be led by Darby Carr, the president of virtual learning at Fusion Global Academy.

With more than 20 years of leadership and management experience in education and technology-based learning, Carr has built world-class programs to serve families and students needing high-quality learning options and greater flexibility in their school schedule. Carr has a rich history working in education, having served as the chief administration officer and principal for a leading charter school in Philadelphia before working with K12, an online public school, for 10 years. In her time with K12, Carr helped launch and operate online schools and led curriculum development. Most recently, Carr served as the president of Laurel Springs online private schools, where student enrollment grew significantly and retention rates improved by 125%.

"Our education model is focused on three things: love, motivate and teach," said Carr. "We first establish strong relationships with our students, then personalize their entire educational experience according to their strengths, goals, interests and learning style. Their learning is uniquely designed just for them."

Another unique feature at Fusion Global Academy is the school's Virtual Homework Café, where students' complete coursework during the school day with additional oversight and support, as needed, from teachers. This leaves ample time after school for hobbies, passions, such as sports or music, and family.

With open enrollment, students can start at Fusion Global Academy at any point in the year. The school's revolutionary model includes:

One-to-one instruction, taught live with a teacher

More than 250+ accredited courses available

Options to learn full-time, part-time or to support home school teaching

Customized scheduling and start times for students needing schedule flexibility.

Social opportunities and a global Homework Café connecting students from across the world

Virtual clubs such as documentaries, foreign language and photography, to name a few

Virtual field trips covering topics like marine life studies, planetarium visits and nature hiking

"Through Fusion Academy, our network of one-to-one private schools located across the country, we have seen the tremendous impact that personalized instruction can have on teenagers," Ruppert remarked. "As a veteran in the education industry, I know that students do not thrive under a one-size-fits-all approach. While many do thrive in an on-campus environment, others flourish learning from home – especially when given the opportunity to work so closely with each teacher."

To learn more about Fusion Global Academy visit FusionGlobalAcademy.com.

About iEducation Group

The pioneer in one-to-one education, Michigan-based iEducation provides students and families a growing array of personalized learning options delivered through more than 75+ campuses in 16 states and Washington D.C., as well as a private online school offering live, individualized virtual instruction to students in grades 6-12. iEducation Group, the parent organization of Fusion Academy, Fusion Global Academy, Futures Academy and Barnstable Academy, is committed to education that is innovative, individualized, and inspired. The mission of iEducation Group is to help each student flourish – emotionally, socially and academically – through positive, mentoring relationships and a personalized education experience.

