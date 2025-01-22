IEE Receives USCIS Approval to Provide Health Care Worker (HCW) Certificates for Internationally Educated Nurses Seeking U.S. Visa

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Education Evaluations (IEE), a leading provider of foreign credential evaluation services, announces the launch of IEE GlobalBridge™ for Nursing Visas , an innovative platform designed to expedite the credentialing process for internationally educated nurses. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved this new initiative, which leverages IEE's four decades of expertise to streamline certification, delivering results in ten business days or less, backed by 24/7 live customer support.

On October 25, 2024, USCIS formally approved IEE to issue certificates and certified statements for individuals entering the U.S. to work as registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), and licensed vocational nurses (LVN) (Federal Register, 2024).

According to David Haynes, CEO of IEE, "The nursing profession is a valuable and noble institution. We welcome the opportunity to leverage our expertise in credential evaluations and expand our services to the international nursing community. The approval for IEE to provide international nurses with U.S. HCW certificates fuels our ongoing efforts to support the global workforce and help healthcare professionals make a meaningful impact in their respective fields."

As the global nursing shortage intensifies, the demand for internationally educated nurses (IENs) in the United States continues to grow. Currently, approximately 10% of practicing nurses in the U.S. were educated abroad. Noncitizen nurses seeking employment must obtain certification from a USCIS-approved credentialing organization to verify they meet the necessary education, licensure, training, and English proficiency requirements.

IEE, a member of the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services (NACES), has been a trusted provider of credential evaluation and translation services for foreign diplomas, certificates, and transcripts. IEE Nursing Division has offered nurse credential evaluations for over 20 years. With approval from 15 state Boards of Nursing, IEE plays a critical role in assisting internationally educated nurses seeking U.S. licensure.

The IEE Nursing Division is led by Dr. Susan Sanders, a distinguished nursing educator and expert in international credentialing, NCLEX® preparation, test development, and accreditation standards. Dr. Sanders brings extensive experience in curriculum design and standardized testing methodologies, ensuring IEE maintains the highest level of service and accuracy in credential evaluations.

Dr. Susan Sanders, adds, "Throughout my career, I have dedicated myself to caring for patients, supporting families, and mentoring fellow nurses to achieve their dreams. By offering HCW certificates through the IEE GlobalBridge™, we are filling a current need to provide both a speedy and high-quality evaluation to empower nurses to practice in the U.S. This, in turn, will transform not only their lives but also the lives of their families and the countless patients they will serve."

To learn more about IEE GlobalBridge™, please click here . IEE will also be hosting an informational webinar about the product launch on Thursday, January 30, at 12:00 PM (EST). For Information about the webinar and to RVSP, please click here .

About International Education Evaluations (IEE):

Since 1981, IEE has provided evaluation services for foreign diplomas, certificates, and work experience, helping thousands of professionals achieve recognition in the U.S. and beyond. IEE's commitment to excellence and innovation drives its mission to support the international workforce and address critical labor shortages in healthcare and other industries.

