IEEE and Amazon Web Services offer New Growth Opportunities to IEEE Entrepreneurship Community

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Under the agreement, Amazon will provide IEEE members currently building their own businesses with complimentary service credits to the AWS Activate program. This collaboration will provide tools to help members launch and grow their entrepreneurial ventures.

"Through the AWS Activate program, AWS provides access to the cloud resources that are fueling the growth of exciting startups and global enterprises alike," said Troy Bertram, Director, Business Development, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We look forward to working with IEEE to put the full potential of the cloud into the hands of builders so that they can scale and thrive."

In addition to sponsoring the activities of the IEEE Entrepreneurship Community, the AWS Activate program will provide IEEE Entrepreneurship Community members with access to cloud computing resources including $10,000 in AWS Promotional Credit, one year of AWS Business Support and access to Self-Paced Labs for training. All IEEE members are able to join the IEEE Entrepreneurship Community and participate in the program.

"IEEE and AWS share a common commitment to support engineering-driven startups and to encourage their growth and expansion," said Stephen Welby, IEEE Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. "We look forward to working together with Amazon as an anchor sponsor of the IEEE Entrepreneurship Community's programs and services, to identify opportunities to help our IEEE members create successful enterprises."

For detailed information, visit https://entrepreneurship.ieee.org/aws_activate/.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

