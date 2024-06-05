IEEE Computer Society and Industry Partners Release Guidance in the Form of Undergraduate Computer Science Curricula

"Computer Science Curricula 2023" provides advice on the skills necessary for careers in computer science today

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the IEEE Computer Society (CS), along with industry partners ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, and the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), released the latest iteration of its guidance for undergraduates on careers in computer science. " Computer Science Curricula 2023 " (CS2023) outlines the knowledge and competencies students should attain for degrees in computer science and related disciplines at the undergraduate level.

The collaboration with IEEE CS, ACM, and AAAI on the CS2023 curriculum highlights its broad and significant impact.

"In late 2022, our Future of the Workforce Report revealed some of the top technological advancements transforming and enabling the workforce of tomorrow," said Jyotika Athavale, 2024 IEEE CS President. "We found that innovations like artificial intelligence and quantum computing are shifting the knowledge needs of universities, research centers, corporations, and governments. By updating CS2023, we are helping to address those changes by offering counsel to undergraduates on the topics they need to explore for continued opportunities in computer science and engineering."

Since the 1960s, IEEE CS, along with leading professional and scientific computing societies, has worked to tailor curriculum recommendations to the rapidly changing computing landscape. As the computing field continues to evolve, and new computing-related disciplines emerge, existing curriculum reports are updated. For instance, among other additions, CS2023 now includes:

A substantial section on artificial intelligence (AI) and the role computer scientists and engineers will play in its continued evolution. CS2023 also introduces a chapter on ways Generative AI could propel further innovation in computer science education.

An emphasis on Society, Ethics, and the Profession (SEP) to expand awareness of the field's requirements beyond technical talent. The SEP knowledge area is now an integral part of the curriculum.

An increased emphasis on mathematics to meet the growing demands of today's landscape.

"Computer science continues to evolve at a rapid rate across all knowledge areas," Rajendra K. Raj, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Rochester, NY, U.S.A., CS2023 Steering Committee Co-Chair said. "Our work on these guidelines will help to ensure that educators and students recognize the paths available to them and the steps to take to investigate their options."

A global Steering Committee of 17 computing professionals from academia and industry guided the development of CS2023. A global survey was conducted in 2021 to gather input from academic and industry respondents, which helped confirm specific knowledge areas and core disciplines within computer science, such as security, data management, and foundations of programming languages. Each Steering Committee member then led the development of the curricular guidelines for a specific knowledge area. The final version of CS2023 includes widespread community feedback to ensure comprehensive, global input.

"This project was a labor of love for all involved. We extend our greatest thanks to the worldwide community for helping to shape the future of computer science by providing this guidance for undergraduate education worldwide," concluded Raj.

Uniform curricula guidelines for computer science disciplines establish global requirements for the profession, which, in turn, help to ensure that students develop the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue a career in computer science and engineering disciplines. Additionally, by supporting consistency in the field across the world, curricular guidelines enable efficient global collaboration.

For more information on CS2023 or to download a copy, visit computer.org .

About IEEE Computer Society

Engaging computer engineers, scientists, academia, and industry professionals from all areas and levels of computing, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) serves as the world's largest and most established professional organization of its type. IEEE CS sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels continued global technological advancement. Through conferences, publications, and programs that inspire dialogue, debate, and collaboration, IEEE CS empowers, shapes, and guides the future of not only its 375,000+ community members, but the greater industry, enabling new opportunities to better serve our world. Visit computer.org for more information.

For more information email [email protected]

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society