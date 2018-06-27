IEEE Computer Society Appoints New Executive Director Melissa Russell

"I am excited to work with this exceptional team as we drive our mission of being the leading provider of technical information, community services, and personalized services to the world's computing professionals," said Russell.

Russell brings a wealth of knowledge and years of expertise in the non-profit sector to this position. For the past 17 years, Russell worked for the Optical Society (OSA) in Washington, DC, where she held several different positions during her tenure. She most recently served as OSA's Chief Meetings and Industry Officer, where she oversaw nearly 70 annual events, two large tradeshows, and a portfolio of industry programs and activities supporting a corporate membership of nearly 300 companies and 1,000 corporate customers.

During her time with OSA, Russell and her team significantly increased industry engagement and expanded the scope and significance of the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC). OFC is OSA's largest tradeshow, recently named as one of the fastest 50 growing tradeshows in North America by Trade Show Executive. It has consistently ranked among the largest 200 tradeshows in North America for more than 10 years.

In addition to OSA, Russell previously held positions with the National School Boards Association and the Document Management Industries Association, and was a consultant for several Internet-advertising companies.

Russell received a BA in journalism with a specialization in advertising from The Ohio State University. She is a member of ASAE, IAEE, and CESSE.

About IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society, a not-for-profit organization, is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include membership, international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

