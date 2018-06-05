IEEE Computer Society Named Finalist for Two Entries in Los Angeles Press Club's Southern California Journalism Awards

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Press Club has selected two IEEE Computer Society (IEEE-CS) articles as finalists in the Southern California Journalism Awards, both framed from research associated with IEEE Annals of the History of Computing (Annals), published by the IEEE-CS.

The 60th Southern California Journalism Awards Contest, the largest and most impressive turnout in the Club's recent history, calls attention to the work of regional journalists from some of the nation's biggest media outlets while promoting excellence in new and emerging media. Out of over 1,400 entries received this year, features written by IEEE-CS's Lori Cameron and Michael Martinez have received two nominations. Cameron is a staff writer and Martinez is the social media and digital content manager.

The following are the two entries selected as 2018 Southern California Journalism Awards finalists:

The IEEE Annals of the History of Computing covers the breadth of computer history. Featuring scholarly articles by leading computer scientists and historians, as well as firsthand accounts by computer pioneers, Annals is the primary publication for recording, analyzing, and debating the history of computing. The Annals also serves as a focal point for people interested in uncovering and preserving the records of this exciting field.

Winners will be announced at the 60th Annual Journalism Awards Dinner on Sunday, June 24, in Los Angeles.

The IEEE Computer Society, a not-for-profit organization, is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology.  A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include membership, international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information. 

