IEEE Foundation Surpasses $30 Million Fundraising Goal for Its Realize the Full Potential of IEEE Campaign

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Foundation, the philanthropic partner of IEEE , the world's largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, today announced the results of its Realize the Full Potential of IEEE Campaign. More than 15,000 individual donors and institutions rose to the occasion, surpassing the Campaign's $30 million goal and empowered the Foundation's mission as outlined in four pillars: Illuminate, Educate, Engage and Energize.

More than half of the world's population lives without access to reliable internet, more than one billion people live without access to reliable electricity, and the need for STEM professionals grows each day. The $30 million raised has already been instrumental to the continuation of the IEEE Foundation's work in addressing these challenges through the use of technology and education.

Publicly launched in February 2018, this groundbreaking effort identified multiple objectives, including:

Raising awareness of the IEEE initiatives that are addressing pressing global challenges, such as access to internet, electricity and STEM education.

Forging strong partnerships with corporations, individuals and nonprofits to advance work already underway.

Expanding resources to have a more significant impact in communities around the globe through access, education and awareness initiatives.

Some of the Campaign's key efforts include:

IEEE Smart Village - Many areas in the world are still without electricity and the services that build on it. IEEE Smart Village (ISV) projects support off the grid electric power, internet access, and educational activities in remote areas of the world. ISV has provided power to more than 350,000 people in more than 100 villages in nine countries. One example is the ISV - Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE) Partnership, a joint effort which brought electric lighting to remote populations in the Himalayan region of Northern India . The volunteer team of engineers installed solar-powered microgrids in an elementary school and at a 12th century monastery. The installation also included a computer lab with a satellite Internet link. In 2020, ISV funded 10 new projects in 7 different countries. Each project is designed to close the energy-gap for the world's most energy impoverished citizens

"There are so many technological advances that people around the globe take for granted as essential to their everyday lives," says John R. Treichler, President, IEEE Foundation. "These difficult times demonstrate the urgency of the problems we face and the power of technology to help us overcome them. We move forward with a rejuvenated commitment to raising awareness of IEEE initiatives, forging strong partnerships, and fostering future generations of STEM professionals that will make the world a better place."

The Campaign has also funded other initiatives, including:

IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) Scholarship Plus -- the IEEE PES Scholarship Plus Initiative recognizes highly qualified electrical engineering undergraduate students with multi-year scholarships and helps connect them with meaningful career experiences. Since the program launched in 2011, more than 1,060 students have been selected as Scholars (1,809 Scholarships) from the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico . They represent more than 200 colleges and universities, with many earning the Scholar designation multiple times before graduating.

IEEE- USA Mobile Outreach Vehicle (MOVE) -- the MOVE truck is a specially equipped vehicle that provides short-term power and communications solutions to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters. When not deployed for natural disasters, MOVE volunteers use the vehicle to conduct STEM-related community outreach. Since its debut in 2016, the MOVE truck has seen 19 vehicle deployments, more than 17,000 volunteer hours supporting affected areas, and more than 200,000 people reached through STEM-related community outreach.

"The IEEE Foundation thanks all the donors, supporters, and volunteers for their contributions to the Campaign and their support of our shared mission to advance technology for the benefit of humanity," said Leah H. Jamieson, 2007 IEEE President and IEEE Foundation President Emerita. "With every dollar contributed, we are one step closer to solving some of the most pressing issues of our time."

About the IEEE Foundation

As the philanthropic partner of IEEE, the IEEE Foundation inspires an engaged community and leverages the generosity of donors to enable IEEE programs that enhance technology access, literacy, and education and supports the IEEE professional community.

The IEEE Foundation, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization in the United States, fulfills its purpose by soliciting and managing donations, recognizing the generosity of our donors, supporting high impact IEEE programs, and awarding grants to IEEE grassroots projects of strategic importance. The IEEE Foundation serves as a steward of donations that improve the human condition, empower the next generation of engineers and scientists, educate and raise awareness, energize and recognize innovation, and preserve the history of technology. With donor support, the IEEE Foundation strives to be a leader in transforming lives through the power of technology and education.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics.

SOURCE IEEE