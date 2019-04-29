IEEE GlobalSpec and American Welding Society Launch AWS Welding Digest

ALBANY, N.Y., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE GlobalSpec, a provider of data-driven industrial marketing solutions designed to help companies grow their businesses, announced today the launch of the new AWS Welding Digest on Engineering360.com. This innovative content resource is designed to further expand the message of the American Welding Society, a nonprofit organization focused on advancing the science, technical and application of welding and allied joining and cutting processes.

Visitors to the AWS Welding Digest on Engineering360.com now have access to an extensive suite of welding-related content, information and insight. Engineers and technical professionals in welding and related industries, or individuals interested in pursuing a career in welding, will benefit from complete access to industry news, product information, white papers, inspection content, and more. The AWS Welding Digest also features professional development information, including a calendar of upcoming events and career guidance.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the American Welding Society to create a unique content experience for engineers and technical professionals interested in the welding industry and associated careers," says Pete Hoelscher, Chief Operating Officer for IEEE GlobalSpec. "Engineering360.com has long been regarded as the premier online destination for delivering critical engineering information, insight, tools and community for engineers and technical professionals. By enhancing Engineering360.com with targeted, expert content from the American Welding Society, we're providing our visitors with a comprehensive view of information related to this topic of interest, further reinforcing our value as an information resource."

"We are excited to be launching the AWS Welding Digest during National Welding Month as a way to keep the focus on our industry all year long," says Matt Miller, CEO, American Welding Society. "By working together with IEEE GlobalSpec to build the AWS Welding Digest, we have the ability to expand the reach of our association to connect with the millions of professionals who rely on Engineering360.com as a trusted information resource."

The AWS Welding Digest can be accessed at www.weldingdigest.com.

About IEEE GlobalSpec

IEEE GlobalSpec is a community built by engineers, for engineers - delivering the single source for trusted, expert engineering content, information, insight, tools, and community for engineers and technical professionals across multiple industries and disciplines. An engaged community of more than 8 million industry professionals relies on IEEE GlobalSpec as a trusted resource at every stage of the research, product design, and purchasing process. For industrial marketers, our mission is to provide comprehensive digital media solutions that connect manufacturers, distributors and service providers with engineers and allied technical professionals and generate unparalleled results – delivering measurable and actionable awareness, demand and engagement opportunities at all stages of the buy cycle. Learn more at www.globalspec.com.

About AWS

The American Welding Society (AWS) was founded in 1919, as a nonprofit organization with a global mission to advance the science, technology and application of welding and allied joining and cutting processes, including brazing, soldering and thermal spraying. AWS strives to move the industry forward in both thought and action, as well as inspire new generations to see the exciting career opportunities available today.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, and led by a volunteer organization of officers and directors, AWS serves over 70,000 members worldwide and is composed of 22 Districts with 250 Sections and student chapters. The Society is dedicated to supporting hundreds of thousands of industry professionals, including: welders, business leaders, sales and service teams, manufacturers, vendors, associations, educational institutions, committee volunteers, and students. We connect welding communities from around the world into a collaborative force, built on a foundation of higher standards; advanced learning; and rewarding growth. Learn more at www.aws.org.

