IEEE GlobalSpec Joins Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and the Advanced Robotics Manufacturing (ARM) Institute to Advance Robotics Technology Development

ALBANY, N.Y., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE GlobalSpec, the leading provider of digital media solutions designed to connect industrial marketers with their target audience of engineering and technical professionals, announced today a new partnership with the Advanced Robotics Manufacturing (ARM) Institute and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). IEEE GlobalSpec is now part of the team, whose focus is advancing the deployment of robotics for collaborative, flexible, and innovative manufacturing.

In January 2017, RPI became a founding member of the ARM Institute, which is also funded by the Department of Defense. The program, which is led by Carnegie Mellon University, seeks to stimulate robotics technology development in manufacturing environments. The coalition is comprised of more than 220 partners, including industry, universities, community colleges, nonprofit organizations, and state and local governments from across the country and integrates a nationwide network of regional expertise in robotics design and manufacturing.

"Programs such as the ARM Institute are driving technology forward in the United States and around the world," said Patrick D. Mahoney, CEO and President of IEEE GlobalSpec. "We're proud to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative, and know that our technology will help its members move at a fast pace to create innovative technologies."

IEEE GlobalSpec's role is to provide technology-specific taxonomy development, process development, and industrial component specification normalization to aid in the creation of a technical research repository system. The system will enable researchers to capture pertinent research documents, manufacturer component specifications, and vendor information. Capturing this information in a straightforward, structured, and shareable way will lead to better collaboration among members of the ARM Institute and will increase speed-to-market for applicable solutions.

"IEEE GlobalSpec has the technology and expertise we need to bring this program to its full potential," said John Wen, Head, Industrial and Systems Engineering (ISE), RPI, and co-lead of the RPI and New York State participation in the ARM Institute. "I have no doubt that by giving our members fast and easy access to the information they need, in exactly the way that they need it, will help drive innovation in this industry faster than ever before."

About IEEE GlobalSpec

IEEE GlobalSpec is a community built by engineers, for engineers - delivering the single source for trusted, expert engineering content, information, insight, tools, and community for engineers and technical professionals across multiple industries and disciplines. An engaged community of nearly 9 million industry professionals rely on IEEE GlobalSpec as a trusted resource at every stage of the research, product design, and purchasing process. For industrial marketers, our mission is to provide comprehensive digital media solutions that connect manufacturers, distributors and service providers with engineers and allied technical professionals and generate unparalleled results – delivering measurable and actionable awareness, demand and engagement opportunities at all stages of the buy cycle. Learn more at www.globalspec.com.

About IEEE

IEEE is the largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

