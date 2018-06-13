IEEE GlobalSpec Launches Marketing Maven eBook

ALBANY, N.Y., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE GlobalSpec, the leading provider of digital media solutions designed to connect industrial marketers with their target audience of engineering and technical professionals, today announced the availability of the Marketing Maven eBook, Online Marketing for the Industrial Sector. The eBook features the most popular articles from the Marketing Maven blog (marketingmaven.globalspec.com), as well as new content created exclusively for the publication.

This selection of marketing articles is designed for B2B sales and marketing professionals in the industrial sector and includes news, research, analysis, and insights on a variety of relevant topics that can help today's industrial marketers build stronger businesses. The eBook addresses four areas of marketing strategy: digital, email, content, and social media.

"The unveiling of our Marketing Maven eBook is another great feature of IEEE GlobalSpec's efforts to provide industrial marketers across the globe with expert information and insight to stay on the leading edge of digital marketing," said Patrick Mahoney, President and CEO of IEEE GlobalSpec. "This eBook is another tool that will help them make informed decisions for the overall benefit of their organizations."

The eBook is available for download here.

The Marketing Maven blog is an online resource that provides the latest news and trends to industrial marketers for online marketing success. To receive marketing strategies, effective practices, and valuable tips, subscribe today to the monthly Marketing Maven e-newsletter.

About IEEE GlobalSpec

IEEE GlobalSpec is a community built by engineers, for engineers - delivering the single source for trusted, expert engineering content, information, insight, tools and community for engineers and technical professionals across multiple industries and disciplines. An engaged community of more than 8 million industry professionals rely on IEEE GlobalSpec as a trusted resource at every stage of the research, product design, and purchasing process. For industrial marketers, our mission is to provide comprehensive digital media solutions that connect manufacturers, distributors and service providers with engineers and allied technical professionals and generate unparalleled results – delivering measurable and actionable awareness, demand and engagement opportunities at all stages of the buy cycle. Learn more at www.globalspec.com.

About IEEE

IEEE is the largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

