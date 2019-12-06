IEEE GLOBECOM to Honor John Komeiji of Hawaiian Telcom for Bringing Broadband Access to Hawaii's Rural Areas

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, announced that during its 2019 Global Communications Conference (GLOBECOM), the IEEE Communications Society will present the inaugural General Chair's Award to John Komeiji, President and General Manager of Hawaiian Telcom, and his team for their work in bringing high-speed internet access to local, underserved rural areas.

IEEE GLOBECOM, a gathering of more than 2,500 technical professionals from around the globe, will present the latest research on topics ranging from the future of 5G to cybersecurity and the Internet of Things. The event, whose theme is "Revolutionizing Communications," will take place at the Hilton Waikoloa Village on Hawaii Island from December 9 - 13, 2019.

Following the opening keynote by Google Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist Vinton Cerf on Tuesday, December 10, the first IEEE GLOBECOM General Chair's Award will be presented to Hawaiian Telcom President and General Manager John Komeiji and his team in recognition of their leadership in bringing broadband access to Hawaii's underserved rural areas.

Hawaiian Telcom is the only local provider actively expanding broadband service, which fuels economic development and e-commerce, and broadens business, healthcare and educational opportunities for residents and businesses, to underserved rural areas in Hawaii. Under Komeiji's leadership, in 2018, Hawaiian Telcom successfully won $18.2 million from the federal Connect America Fund II auction to support the deployment of 1 gigabit per second broadband service to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in rural Hawaii. Since 2011, Hawaiian Telcom has deployed broadband to more than 7,500 locations in underserved areas, primarily on Hawaii island.

IEEE GLOBECOM established the General Chair's Award in recognition of an exemplary industry service to humanity within the region where GLOBECOM is held. For IEEE GLOBECOM 2019 conference information, visit https://globecom2019.ieee-globecom.org/ .

