IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS2020) Kicks Off Next Week

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IMS2020 and Microwave Week, which has transitioned to a virtual event, will kick off next week with presentations from RF and microwave industry leaders. The event, which takes place from August 4 – 6, is focused on the theme of 'Connectivity Matters.' The online conference will be available on-demand for registered participants until September 30, 2020.

IMS2020 is built on five pillars that connect the world: 5G & 6G networks, aerospace and defense programs, autonomous vehicles, the digital economy, and ensuring the connection of under-represented communities. Featured events include the 5G Summit, Women in Microwaves Panel Session, Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) Competition and more. The event's full schedule, including a virtual exhibition with the industry's most innovative companies, can be found here.

This year's event will include keynote sessions from five leaders who are revolutionizing the microwave and RF industry. Keynotes include:

Talk Title: The Broadband Space Race—What Does the Future Look Like?

Mark Dankberg , Chairman & CEO, ViaSat

, Chairman & CEO, ViaSat Talk Title: Is the third wave coming in CMOS RF?

Thomas Cho , Executive Vice President, Head of Infra & Design Technology Center at Samsung

, Executive Vice President, Head of Infra & Design Technology Center at Samsung Talk Title: The Flexible Future of RF

Ali Hajimiri, Bren Professor of Electrical Engineering and Medical Engineering at the California Institute of Technology

Talk Title: Can Digital Technologies Really Change the World?

Doreen Bogdan-Martin , Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union

, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the International Telecommunication Union Talk Title: The Road Ahead for Quantum Computing

Hartmut Neven, Engineering Director, Google AI Quantum Team

The conference is co-located with IEEE's Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits Symposium (RFIC) and ARFTG Microwave Measurement Conference. To access the virtual event, on-demand content and exhibition, register for IMS2020 here.

About IMS

The International Microwave Symposium (IMS) is the annual conference and exhibition of the IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S). IMS features a large trade show with a large commercial exhibition featuring over 600 companies and a technical program offering technical sessions, interactive forums, plenary and panel sessions, workshops, technical lectures, application seminars, and a wide variety of other technical and social activities. The program covers the latest microwave and RF advancements in emerging areas such as 5G, automobile radar, wearable electronics, the Internet of Things, wireless HDMI, medical applications, satellite communications, and more. IMS2021 will be held 6 – 11 June 2021 in Atlanta, GA, USA.

For more information, visit https://www.ims-ieee.org/ or follow IMS on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

