IEEE Reveals 2026 Predictions for Top Technology Trends

AI technologies to significantly reduce routine work, drive autonomous power, and institute adaptive therapeutics in 2026

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization and a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, together with the IEEE Computer Society, announced today its 2026 Technology Predictions. The report contains a forecast of key trends in the coming year including the impact of AI in business, power, and medicine. Specifically, the report predicts:

IEEE Computer Society 2026 Technology Predictions Comparing 2026 Technology Predictions, Outliers

AI agents will become standard in business environments, eliminating repetitive and routine work.

The future power grid will be AI-driven, predictive, and increasingly autonomous.

Adaptive bio-AI interfaces will continuously sense and interpret human biological signals, enabling the adjustment of therapies in real time.

"AI-based megatrends in health, energy, space, robotics, and emerging verticals are molding the future of work, medicine, software development, and more," said IEEE Life Fellow Dejan Milojicic, IEEE Computer Society Technology Predictions Committee chair. "This year's report points to the ways AI will change life as we know it in the coming year, as well as previewing the engineering developments that are shaping the future."

This year's report also points to critical developments in datacenter energy management and space-based communications. It concludes that in datacenters, AI demand will force further innovation in energy production, management, and dissipation, resulting in reduced carbon emissions and energy costs and enhanced automation. For space-based communications, satellite direct-to-cell/device communications will increase the reliability and coverage of cell phone, Bluetooth, and other technologies, as well as creating opportunities to expand service to previously unconnected populations.

The 2026 Technology Predictions Report also ventures into several high risk/reward topic areas that warrant attention for their significant potential to disrupt the status quo. These "ones to watch" include Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, fusion energy, synthetic biology, and the tighter convergence of quantum-High Performance Computing-AI.

Recommended actions

In addition to outlining the trends this year, the report details how industry, government, academia, and professional organizations can support and advance the latest technologies. Addressing clear actions for the computer science and engineering community, the report calls on academia to research and prototype space communication and engineering therapeutics while encouraging IEEE Computer Society and professional organizations to define standards and best practices for identity resilience, AI agent benchmarking, the future of coding, and wearables for fall and health detection.

"Globally, the IEEE Computer Society works with the computer science and engineering community to establish best practices and standards for new technology," said Grace A. Lewis, 2026 IEEE Computer Society President. "Ultimately, these technology predictions help to support this work which advances the field."

To download the complete 2026 Technology Predictions Report, please visit https://www.computer.org/resources/2026-tech-predictions.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at https://www.ieee.org.

About the IEEE Computer Society

Engaging computer engineers, scientists, academia, and industry professionals from all areas of computing, the IEEE Computer Society sets the standard of excellence and champions global advancements to benefit humanity.

As the IEEE Computer Society celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2026, it continues to build on its rich legacy. Through conferences, publications, and programs that bring together computer science and engineering leaders at every stage of their careers, the IEEE Computer Society empowers, shapes, and guides the future of its 375,000+ community members, as well as the greater computing community, enabling new opportunities to better serve our world. Visit computer.org for more information.

For more information email [email protected]

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society