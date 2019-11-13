IEEE Security & Privacy Magazine Wins 2019 Folio: Eddie Award

"We're delighted to have this issue with the theme of 'AI Ethics' recognized," says David M. Nicol, editor in chief of IEEE Security & Privacy . "This award highlights the goal we have of crafting theme issues on topics of high interest and importance to the security and privacy community, which we achieve by publishing insightful work by leaders in the field. My congratulations to the editors and authors that brought this issue together."

IEEE Security & Privacy stimulates and tracks advances in security, privacy, and dependability in computing. The winning issue discusses strategies to prevent a future in which artificial intelligence (AI) defeats liberal values, including privacy, equal protection under the law, and due process. Articles include:

"Proactively Protecting against the Singularity: Ethical Decision-Making in AI," which proposes an ethical framework for the development and implementation of AI based on philosophical principles and perspectives, upholding human rights and wellbeing above potential superior machine intelligence.

"Ethics and Privacy in AI and Big Data: Implementing Responsible Research and Innovation," which discusses the need to comprehensively understand the ethical issues that arise from emerging combinations of AI, big data, and the applications they enable.

"AI and the Ethics of Automating Consent," which tackles the complex issue of consent and AI. The authors state that the goal for AI consent should be one of partnership development between parties, built on responsive design and continual consent.

"What Can Political Philosophy Teach Us about Algorithmic Fairness?," in which the author explores what it means for an algorithmic decision-making system to be "fair" or "non-discriminatory" in terms that can be operationalized.

"Toward Fairness of Cryptocurrency Payments," which explores the problem of enabling fairness in existing cryptocurrencies, given that blockchain participants typically do not trust each other.

The annual Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards recognize the very best in editorial and design across all sectors of the publishing industry. A prestigious panel of over 300 judges narrowed more than 2,000 entries down to roughly 1,100 finalists. In total, 378 awards were given out across 54 categories. View the full list of winners and honorable mentions.

"Where else can you see the best in magazine media content and design from every corner of the industry?" asks Caysey Welton, content director at Folio:. "Each year is more groundbreaking than the last, and we're always delighted by the quality of content across such a range of publications and platforms."

Awards are profiled in Folio: Magazine and on Foliomag.com. The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is presented by Folio:, the leading publication serving the entire magazine media industry. For more information, visit www.foliomag.com.

About IEEE Security & Privacy

IEEE Security & Privacy magazine offers peer-reviewed articles and research on the most critical cybersecurity topics by the top thinkers in the field. It also provides case studies, tutorials, columns, and in-depth interviews for the information security industry. The magazine is useful to a broad cross-section of the professional community—ranging from academic researchers to industry practitioners. For more information, visit www.computer.org/security.

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society, a not-for-profit organization, is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

