IEEE Software's Issue on the 50th Anniversary of Software Engineering Wins 2019 APEX Award of Excellence

"IEEE Software magazine is a unique publication as it has several elements that come together in each issue including peer-reviewed theme and feature articles, columns by industry leaders, and guest editorials and invited content," said IEEE Software's editor in chief Ipek Ozkaya. "This variety helps the magazine achieve its mission of building a community of leading software practitioners, both in industry and academia. Our associate editors, reviewers, boards, and IEEE Computer Society staff put quality first and work together to deliver content to our readers. Receiving the APEX award—which is based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and the ability to achieve overall communications excellence—gives us good feedback that our efforts are reaching their intended goal. In addition, this year the winning issue is about the 50th anniversary of software engineering and includes articles that reflect on the progress to date and future of software engineering, which makes this recognition even more meaningful to all our contributors."

IEEE Software's September/October 2018 winning issue celebrates 50 years of the field of software engineering. Guest editors Hakan Erdogmus of Carnegie Mellon University, Nenad Medvidović of the University of Southern California, and Frances Paulisch of Siemens Healthineers collected a range of contributions from pioneers, well-established software engineers, and younger contributors whose imprint on the field is perhaps yet to come. These contributions come in a variety of formats that provide a balanced look at the field's past, present, and likely future. The topics include both timeless ideas that appeared to fade for a while, only to pop up again in a new incarnation, and entirely new paradigms that have disrupted the field.

Features include:

An article by NASA engineer Margaret Hamilton , who is credited with coining the term "software engineering" and made pivotal contributions to putting the first humans on the moon. In the article, Hamilton makes the case for a return to a preventative approach for high-reliability software systems.

, who is credited with coining the term "software engineering" and made pivotal contributions to putting the first humans on the moon. In the article, Hamilton makes the case for a return to a preventative approach for high-reliability software systems. Fresh perspectives on the history and state of software engineering by Grady Booch , an IBM Fellow and one of UML's original authors, and Manfred Broy , professor at the Institute for Informatics at Technische Universität München.

, an IBM Fellow and one of UML's original authors, and , professor at the Institute for Informatics at Technische Universität München. An interview with Barry Boehm (a pioneer of software engineering with seminal contributions in software economics, process, requirements, and architecture), who provides a firsthand account of lesser-known milestones and their influences.

(a pioneer of software engineering with seminal contributions in software economics, process, requirements, and architecture), who provides a firsthand account of lesser-known milestones and their influences. A special section where IEEE Software editorial board member Željko Obrenović pairs quotes from the magazine's early days with quotes from more recent issues to highlight how things have changed, remained the same, or remained the same the more they've changed.

editorial board member Željko Obrenović pairs quotes from the magazine's early days with quotes from more recent issues to highlight how things have changed, remained the same, or remained the same the more they've changed. An excerpt from an interview with Tammy Bütow of Gremlin, a provider of failure injection as a service, about the factors that caused chaos engineering to emerge, the different types of chaos that can be introduced to a system, and how to structure experiment.

An article in which three educators from Carnegie Mellon University's Institute for Software Research reflect on the history and changing needs of software engineering education.

"The APEX award recognizes the excellent work of IEEE Software magazine's amazing volunteer and staff team," said Diomidis Spinellis, editor in chief of IEEE Software from 2014-2018. "The magazine's mission is to build the community of leading software practitioners. We do this by publishing research results that practitioners can readily apply to their everyday problems. The magazine's articles are complemented by the popular Software Engineering Radio podcast (www.se-radio.net) and regular blog postings (http://blog.ieeesoftware.org). The APEX award signals to our readers the editorial team's razor-sharp focus on delivering high-quality actionable content."

APEX 2019 awards are based on excellence in graphic design, quality of editorial content, and the success of the entry—in the opinion of the judges—in conveying the message and achieving overall communications effectiveness and excellence.

With 1,278 entries evaluated, 100 APEX Grand Awards were presented in 12 major categories to honor the outstanding works in those categories, with 507 Awards of Excellence recognizing exceptional entries in 100 individual categories. There were 261 entries in the Magazines, Journals & Tabloids category.

