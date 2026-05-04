IEEE Study Presents New Hybrid Approach to Build High Power, Low Noise Terahertz Oscillators

The innovative architecture combines low noise dual wavelength Brillouin laser with resonant tunneling diodes to achieve high power terahertz outputs

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While terahertz (THz) oscillators with low phase noise have applications in radio astronomy and microscale molecular spectroscopy, they are associated with unique operational challenges based on the method of generation.

One promising approach uses a dual-wavelength Brillouin laser (DWBL), which exhibits extremely low phase noise. However, it produces relatively low usable output power. An alternative to this are resonant tunneling diodes (RTDs) that can generate higher output power at THz frequencies, but exhibit high phase noise.

Experimental setup used in the study, showing a waveguide resonant tunneling diode integrated with injection-locking components.

To resolve these issues, a new study published in the IEEE Journal of Quantum Electronics on January 12, 2026, presents a novel hybrid solution where a waveguide RTD is injection-locked using a photomixed DWBL to achieve high power, low-phase noise THz outputs.

To build the proposed RTD injection locking amplifier, the researchers first comprehensively analyzed the free-running RTD phase noise and frequency fluctuations to identify the sources of noise. Using this analysis, they developed a theoretical model based on the Leeson effect to describe the phase noise behavior of the RTD oscillator.

Building on these insights, the researchers then constructed the RTD injection locking amplifier using low-loss waveguide components and measured its residual phase noise. They also proposed a new method for predicting the phase noise of RTD oscillators, with results that matched well with experimental observations.

By optimizing the injection locking phase, the researchers were able to achieve over 40 decibels (dB) of amplification of a 260 GHz wave for nanowatt-level input power. The authors further indicate that combining photomixing and injection-locking provides a promising route towards low- phase-noise, and high power 1 THz radiation sources.

The proposed architecture could enable the development of advanced THz oscillators that benefit a wide range of scientific and engineering applications.

Reference

Title of original paper: Terahertz Amplification by Injection Locking of

Waveguide Resonant Tunneling Diode

Journal: IEEE Journal of Quantum Electronics

DOI: 10.1109/JQE.2026.3652530

Press Release Source: IEEE Photonics Society

Media Contact First Name: Laura A.

Media Contact Last Name: Lander

Media Contact Email: [email protected]

Media Contact Phone Number: 1 (732)-465-6479

State of Origin: New York, USA

SOURCE IEEE Photonics Society