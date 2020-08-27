IEEE-USA Awards Ceremony Going Virtual

"Each year, we honor those who have contributed significantly to our mission. And it is a great joy to recognize the achievements of some outstanding members again this year," said 2019 IEEE-USA President Tom Coughlin. "We're also excited to share this experience with everyone this year in the comfort and safety of their homes."

The highly sought-after awards include the Robert S. Walleigh Distinguished Contributions to Engineering Award, George F. McClure Citation of Honor, Jim Watson Student Professional Awareness Achievement Award, and more. New this year is the IEEE-USA John Meredith Professional Service Award, named in memory of one of IEEE's most revered volunteers: 2007 IEEE-USA President, John Meredith. To learn about this year's honorees, please visit IEEE-USA InSight.

U.S. IEEE members can still recognize a deserving peer or colleague for a 2020 IEEE-USA Award, but time is running out! Be sure to submit your nomination by the deadline on 15 September.

