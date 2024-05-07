IEEE-USA IWRC Dakotas Program Released! Conference Set to Empower Innovation Ecosystems in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 10-11 June 2024, IEEE-USA will host the Innovation, Workforce and Research Conference (IWRC), bringing the CHIPS Act to South Dakota with key sponsors AFRL Regional Network-Midwest and South Dakota State University! This exciting two-day event will feature an evening reception on 10 June and a full-day summit on 11 June in Sioux Falls. The program agenda has just been released and is now available at iwrc.ieeeusa.org .

IWRC offers a forum for experts from the region and across the country to discuss research grants, technology transfer programs, start-up funding, intellectual property and a host of other topics related to inspiring and empowering true innovation in the Dakotas and the Midwest. Most importantly, IWRC brings together change-makers from key parts of local economies to meet, learn, talk, and plan for how the CHIPS Act will affect this corner of America.

"The IWRC Dakotas Conference is not just about exchanging ideas," remarked Stacy Manni (Conference Sponsor, Ph.D., Director, AFRL Regional Network-Midwest), "It's about catalyzing economic growth and prosperity in the Dakota region. Our network aims to facilitate collaboration across the Midwest and help state and local partners better engage with the federal government."

Sandra Richardson (Conference Speaker, Ph.D., Section Head, Research Capacity and Competitiveness Section, NSF Office of Integrated Activities) agreed, "By fostering partnerships, leveraging resources and enhancing the research infrastructure within EPSCoR jurisdictions, we are creating an environment where creativity and innovation flourish in our jurisdictions, and more broadly in businesses throughout the United States."

The conference agenda also features expert-led discussions on a wide array of topics, including the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), small business administration, federal partnerships, the future of the South Dakota workforce, partnering with tribal colleges, and more. Participants can also expect engaging break-out sessions on topics such as funding opportunities, utilizing state and local resources, AI, regional economic development, and how the CHIPS Act affects South Dakota and neighboring regions.

President José-Marie Griffiths of Dakota State University (Conference Speaker) commented, "South Dakotans are natural innovators. That is why our universities are stepping up to offer cutting-edge courses to ensure South Dakotans have the jobs of the future, like advanced degrees in Artificial Intelligence we now offer at Dakota State University."

The IWRC Dakotas Conference is an excellent chance for stakeholders across the region to join forces and contribute to the growth and prosperity of local innovation economies. Don't miss this unique opportunity to take an active role in planning the future success of your community.

IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of over 150,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.

