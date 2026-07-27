IEHP Covered secures lowest-cost Silver and Bronze plans in the region for 2027, posts smallest rate increase in California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) enters its fourth year on the Covered California healthcare exchange, the local health plan will offer the lowest-cost Silver and Bronze plans in San Bernardino and Riverside counties when open enrollment begins on Nov. 1.

While the state saw a 9.9% weighted average rate increase for plans across California, IEHP had the smallest rate increase among all carriers at 5.6% — nearly one percentage point lower than the next closest health plan.

"Equitable access to healthcare starts with affordability, and we are excited to continue expanding low-cost, high-quality care options to those who need it most," said IEHP Chief Operating Officer Susie White. "For nearly 30 years, we have been the region's partner in health and that will never stop. The member is at the heart of everything we do."

IEHP joined the state healthcare exchange in 2024. Today, IEHP Covered supports nearly 35,000 members across four levels of coverage: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and a Minimum Coverage plan.

Benefits include low-cost copays and deductibles for primary care services and prescription drugs.

Other benefits, depending on plan selection, include:

A robust network of quality providers

Behavioral health support

Access to a 24/7 nurse advice line

Pediatric routine dental and vision exams

"We create every plan with whole person care in mind," said IEHP Vice President of Product and Operations Larry Baldwin. "Our reputation in the community is unparalleled because when a provider or care team hears the name 'IEHP,' they know they have access to a highly committed team working collaboratively to create healthier, stronger communities."

Current Covered California enrollees can choose to renew or switch their plans beginning Oct. 1. Open Enrollment for new members begins Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 31, 2027. To learn more about IEHP Covered and available plans, go to IEHPCovered.org or call IEHP Covered Enrollment Services at 1-855-538-IEHP (4347).

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 5 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the sixth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring healthcare access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 3,800 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)