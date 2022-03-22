IEHP Expands Healthcare Services to Entire Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 1, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is now responsible for ensuring access to health care services for more than 11,000 residents in Needles, Big River, Red Mountain, Blythe, Trona and surrounding areas in California.

The expanded coverage, directed through the CalAIM initiative, will transition traditional services to managed care plans like IEHP and provide a new coordinated care service offering supporting all 27,408 miles of the Inland Empire.

As of January 1, IEHP is now responsible for ensuring access to health care services for more than 11,000 residents in Needles, Big River, Red Mountain, Blythe, Trona and surrounding areas in California.

Prior to the expansion, residents in these rural areas received health coverage through Medi-Cal's traditional fee-for-service model but did not have access to services like health education programs, telephone advice nurses, and coordinated care support.

IEHP is currently in the process of contracting and credentialing available Providers in these areas to ensure Members are assigned to the Primary Care Providers nearest to their areas.

"Just like the rest of our Membership, these new Members deserve the best care possible and should have access to a solid network of Providers and community supports," said Susie White, IEHP Chief Operating Officer. "We're thrilled some of our trusted Provider partners have made their way into our new service area and opened clinics to welcome our new Members. Teams across our organization continue to work on building a sustainable network for our entire community."

"As an IEHP Member, you can absolutely trust that we will do the right thing for you and your family and get you connected to the care you need," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "We are so excited to welcome our neighbors in these rural areas and support them in a way that complements and enhances their quality of life for years to come."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,750 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

