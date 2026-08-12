IEHP honored on PEOPLE magazine's 2026 Companies That Care list

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of PEOPLE magazine's 2026 Companies That Care, earning a spot at No. 100 on the nationally recognized list.

This recognition reflects IEHP's commitment to fostering a culture of care and creating a workplace where team members feel valued and supported. The local health plan joins organizations such as Delta Airlines, Adobe Systems Incorporated and Sephora in receiving the designation, marking IEHP's third appearance on the list since 2023.

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) earned a spot on PEOPLE Magazine’s 2026 Companies That Care list, coming in at No. 100 on the nationally recognized list. The local health plan received the nod for its commitment to fostering a culture of care and creating a safe, inclusive workplace.

"The fact that this is IEHP's third time being recognized on PEOPLE's Companies That Care List is not by chance," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Our team members are engaged and passionate about the work they do in service to our members, providers and community. This is more than just a job to them, it's a calling to always do the right thing."

PEOPLE's annual Companies That Care® list is based on data collected from employee surveys submitted as part of Great Place To Work® certification, which IEHP earned in April for the sixth year in a row. The survey evaluates five categories and 15 subcategories, including how fairly employees feel they are treated throughout the organization.

This year, more than 3,800 team members were invited to participate in the survey and 83% completed it. Of those who responded, 87% said IEHP is a great place to work.

"IEHP's mission, vision, and values are guided by a people‑first approach," said IEHP Chief People Officer Supriya Sood. "Our team members are at the heart of who we are and all that we do. Their dedication enables us to make a positive difference for our members, our providers, and the communities we serve."

The Companies That Care list is highly competitive, and organizers note that survey responses provide a comprehensive snapshot of each organization's workplace experience. Honorees were selected for their commitment to care for employees, families and the communities they serve.

"We're proud to celebrate companies that lead with purpose by supporting their employees, strengthening their communities, and driving positive change," said PEOPLE Editor in Chief Charlotte Tiggs. "Their commitment to positive impact reflects PEOPLE's longstanding mission to celebrate stories of inspiring people whose actions create lasting impact."

To learn more about Great Place To Work® certification and the PEOPLE Companies That Care® list, go to www.greatplacetowork.com.

For more on IEHP and its mission to "heal and inspire the human spirit," visit www.iehp.org. For a list of current career opportunities, head to careers.iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 5 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the sixth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports 1.4 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring healthcare access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 3,800 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)