IEHP puts moms at the heart of annual Maternal Wellness Event series

Raffle prizes and diaper giveaways provided an additional boost of support for moms like Laurisa Castañeda, a Riverside resident who had little on hand in anticipation of baby number two prior to the event.

"This is like an early Mother's Day and baby shower combined," shared Castañeda. "When you come from nothing and you don't have anything, it's really helpful to have a resource like this."

All three IEHP Wellness Centers plan events around the needs of the communities they serve, inviting partners with hands-on experience and knowledge of the issues most impacting their area of focus. All information, classes and resources provided are free.

"Support from the center and the community show our moms they know of people who have their back," said Ruth Villalpando Albarran, an IEHP behavioral health care manager.

Two more Maternal Wellness Events are set for Tuesday, May 14 from 2-5 p.m. at 805 W. Second St., Suite C, in San Bernardino and Tuesday, May 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 and C-3, in Victorville.

To register or to learn more, visit www.iehp.org or call 866-228-4347.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.org.

