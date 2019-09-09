IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC), an independent global committee that promotes internet diversity and resilience through the formation of new global internet nexus points, today announced that Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX have joined IEIC as founding members.

Ford becomes the only automotive IEIC Founding Member based on its vision to collaborate with other innovators to create the next generation of connected, electrified and autonomous vehicles. Ford is also working with cities to help design smarter, more efficient transportation systems. Ford vehicles are wirelessly connected to the Internet today, and these connections require a dependable wired Internet backbone to close the data loop and unlock new services and experiences for customers.

Dr. Ken Washington, Chief Technology Officer of Ford Motor Company, will be representing Ford for this initiative. Dr. Washington leads Ford's worldwide research organization, overseeing the development and implementation of the company's technology strategy and plans, and playing a key role in the company's expansion into emerging mobility opportunities. Washington holds a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering, is a board member of McKesson Corporation, and is a Fellow of the MIT Seminar XXI program.

"The future is about connecting people in new ways. Having robust, resilient and diversified Internet infrastructure is essential to the success of Ford's technological innovations, and we are proud to be partnering with IEIC as the Founding Automotive Member and taking a leadership role globally," Dr. Washington said.

Henrico, Virginia has developed White Oak Technology Park, a master-planned high-tech manufacturing center that is optimally designed to meet the scale and digital speed requirements of a range of tech industries. Home to mega-data center campus of Facebook and the QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP), Henrico is experiencing rapid growth in the data center and connectivity sectors with the new MAREA and BRUSA subsea cables which are accessible from the NAP in Henrico. Henrico County Manager, John A. Vithoulkas will be representing the county at IEIC. As the county's chief administrative officer, Mr. Vithoulkas is responsible for all general government operations and an approved annual fiscal plan of more than $1 billion in operating and capital budgets.

"Henrico County is honored to be the founding government representative on the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee," Henrico County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. "For communities to thrive in the 21st century, government must be prepared to work alongside industries, academic institutions and other visionary partners to develop and support the critical technology infrastructure that allows instantaneous, global connectivity. This infrastructure is as essential to our development and prosperity today as ports, railroads and highways have been for hundreds of years. Henrico is thriving as the home of the QTS Richmond Network Access Point, which offers the world's fastest connectivity for data. I am excited to see where the next innovations in technology will take us."

DE-CIX provides premium interconnection services and operates a range of carrier and data center-neutral Internet Exchanges (IX, or Internet Exchange Point, IXP) in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and India. Founded in 1995, DE-CIX's IX in Frankfurt is the world's leading interconnection platform, managing more close to 7 Terabits per second peak traffic. In addition to Frankfurt, DE-CIX offers interconnection services at four more Internet Exchanges in Germany: in Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, and Berlin as BCIX powered by DE-CIX. In 2012, DE-CIX took abroad its specific know-how and experience in establishing and operating IXs across the planet and now operates interconnection platforms in the following metro markets: In New York and Dallas, Dubai, Madrid, Lisbon, Marseille, Istanbul, Palermo, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai. In addition, DE-CIX partners with MSK-IX in Moscow.

"DE-CIX's DNA is about offering easy interconnection to our customers, anywhere they need it on the planet. Neutrality is at the heart of what we do every day. Becoming a founding member of the IEIC – among other global digital leaders - and supporting the effort in promoting Internet diversity and resilience, just goes in line with how we understand digitization – now and in the future," says Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International.

IEIC also announced today that InterGlobix Magazine will be its official media partner. In the upcoming issue of InterGlobix Magazine there will be a special editorial coverage on IEIC highlighting the benefits of Internet diversity and resiliency from each of the industries represented by the founding members. InterGlobix Magazine is industry's one-of-its-kind premier publication focused on Data Centers, Connectivity and Internet Infrastructure.

"With the addition of Ford, Henrico County and DE-CIX as IEIC founding members, we are pleased to welcome the global leaders of their respective industries to IEIC. Each founding member brings their unique strengths and strategic value to IEIC, that will propel further IEIC's vision of driving global Internet diversity and resiliency, resulting in economic growth in various regions around the globe," said Clint Heiden, Founder of IEIC.

"InterGlobix is honored to extend its partnership with IEIC. As a founding member of IEIC, we look forward to collaborating with the other founding members and executing the mission of the committee. Additionally, we are proud to announce that our premier publication, InterGlobix Magazine is the official media partner of IEIC," said Vinay Nagpal, Secretary and Executive Director of IEIC and President of InterGlobix.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 194,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com

About Henrico County, Virginia

In partnership with its citizens, Henrico County Government is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all its residents. As a nationally acclaimed local government, the County accepts the challenges of its changing social, physical and economic environments by serving in an efficient manner, with pride and concern for the present and excitement for its future. Henrico County values diversity and strive to meet the needs of our ever-changing community. For more information about Henrico County, please visit www.henrico.us

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX - the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator - provides premium interconnection services and runs a range of carrier and data center-neutral IXs globally. Founded in 1995, DE-CIX serves more than 1700 carriers, ISPs and content networks from 100+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, India and North America. With 6.8+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net

About InterGlobix

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for datacenter and the connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on Datacenters, Connectivity, Luxury and Lifestyle. For more information about InterGlobix, please visit www.interglobix.com or www.interglobixmagazine.com or follow on Twitter @InterGlobix @InterGlobixMag

About the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC)

The IEIC is an independent committee that promotes Internet diversity forming new global Internet nexus points. The mission of IEIC is to partner with communities globally to create new Internet nexus points through public and private partnerships with local municipalities, academia and businesses. The Founding Members of IEIC are industry luminaries from many of the world's most respected companies and leaders including: Vint Cerf/Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Clint Heiden/IEIC Founder, Rafael Arranz/Telxius, Staffan Göjeryd/Telia Carrier (VSE: TEL1L), Steve Alexander/Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Howard Boville/Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Mark Boxer/Cigna (NYSE: CI), Frank Nazzaro/Freddie Mac (NASDAQ: FMCC), Asher Kagan/Blade, Vinay Nagpal/InterGlobix, Michael Leidinger/Hilton (NYSE: HLT), Andrew Dugan/CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL), Jon Greaves/QTS (NYSE: QTS), Barbara Boyan/Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Henrico Virginia, DE-CIX Management GmbH. For additional information about IEIC, please visit: www.ieicco.com

