IEJL Celebrates National Anti-Corruption Day with Bold Solutions to End Corruption

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Anti-Corruption Day, the International Economic Justice League (IEJL), a California-based nonprofit 501(c)(3), is shining a spotlight on its groundbreaking approach to reducing corruption worldwide. Through its innovative Ethical Business Practice Movement and the introduction of the Founder's Circle, IEJL is providing tangible solutions to create a culture of fairness, transparency, and integrity.

Our Founders' Circle are the individuals and businesses who are the founding contributors to the international movement of raising awareness about corruption. They reflect their positive commitment to promote ethical business practices in their community. To be an IEJL Founders' Circle member, any business, or individual may make a financial donation to International Economic Justice League, Inc. The donation will fund the "Its Time" campaign and/or any development of the IEJL mission.

Corruption remains a critical issue, costing the global economy trillions annually and undermining trust in institutions. IEJL's solution tackles this head-on by fostering a collaborative ecosystem that unites individuals, businesses, universities, and governments in building ethical practices that deliver direct economic and social benefits for all participants.

"National Anti-Corruption Day is a call to action," said James Valle, founder of IEJL. "Our movement is about turning frustration into progress by providing real tools and incentives to eliminate corruption. The time to act is now."

The Solution: IEJL's Ethical Business Practice Movement

IEJL offers a comprehensive, cost-free platform that empowers participants to actively reduce corruption while reaping tangible benefits. Businesses gain customer loyalty and increased brand value. Individuals enjoy exclusive discounts, career opportunities, and lasting friendships. This win-win approach creates an ecosystem where ethical practices are rewarded and encouraged, paving the way for a more just and equitable society.

"The fight against corruption requires more than laws and policies; it demands cultural change," Valle said. "IEJL is building that culture, one participant at a time, with real rewards for doing what's right."

Introducing the Founder's Circle

To lead this charge, IEJL has established the Founder's Circle, a distinguished network of businesses and individuals committed to championing ethical practices. Founder's Circle members are recognized for their leadership in supporting the movement and advancing IEJL's mission.

Current Founder's Circle members include:

James Valle & Company, CPAs – Platinum Level

Down Under Dive Service – Silver Level

Marina Divers – Silver Level

NAI Capital – Bronze Level

Mamey Investment Corporation – Bronze Level

"We're grateful to our Founder's Circle members for their support and dedication to building a world free of corruption," Valle said. "Their contributions serve as a beacon of hope and a call for others to join this transformative effort."

Call to Action: Become a Founder of the Ethical Business Practice Movement

IEJL is inviting businesses and individuals to take a stand against corruption and become part of history by joining the Founder's Circle. This unique opportunity offers members the chance to be publicly recognized as leaders in the global fight for ethics and integrity.

Founder's Circle members not only enjoy recognition but also gain access to an exclusive community of like-minded leaders, contributing to meaningful change and shaping the future of ethical business practices.

To join the Founder's Circle and be part of this historic movement, visit https://iejl.org/founder-circle/ today.

"National Anti-Corruption Day is the perfect time to take action," Valle emphasized. "By joining the Founder's Circle, businesses and individuals can cement their legacy as trailblazers in the Ethical Business Practice Movement."

About IEJL

The International Economic Justice League (IEJL) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization based in Newport Beach, California. Dedicated to eliminating corruption and promoting ethical business practices, IEJL fosters a collaborative ecosystem that benefits individuals, businesses, universities, and governments alike. Through its Ethical Business Practice Movement and the Founder's Circle, IEJL is building a foundation of fairness, accountability, and opportunity.

For more information, visit https://iejl.org or contact James Valle at 949.887.0455 or [email protected].

