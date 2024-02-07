IEM Celebrates Four Decades of Excellence

Marks 39th Anniversary with New Legal Name, Podcast, and Instagram Presence

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM, the largest woman- and minority-owned firm of its kind, is thrilled to celebrate our 39th anniversary with a series of exciting announcements. As we embark on a journey of commemorating four decades of service, we eagerly anticipate our grand 40th celebration in 2025.

For nearly four decades, IEM has supported public sector entities at the federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial levels, not-for-profits, and private sector organizations across the United States. Our growth has propelled us to new heights in recent years, allowing us to support partners worldwide. As a reflection of this expansion, we changed our corporate legal name from Innovative Emergency Management, Inc. to IEM International, Inc.  The team is excited about this milestone and what it represents for our future as we continue our mission to build a safe, secure, and resilient world. We will continue to use our familiar moniker – IEM – in our daily business.

IEM Unscripted – DisasterSmiths Podcast
Our new podcast, DisasterSmiths, as part of IEM Unscripted, launched today across several popular streaming platforms. Embracing our company's roots in disaster management, DisasterSmiths will feature conversations with industry professionals to highlight impactful moments in emergency management history, advancements in the field, survivor-centric recovery initiatives, and the future of our profession. The podcast hosts are IEMers Chris Smith, Director of Individual Assistance and Disaster Housing, and Diana Rothe-Smith, Manager of Disaster Case Management. Our first three episodes are live, with new episodes dropping on the first Wednesday of each month.

IEM Joins Instagram
We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to IEM's digital presence – an active, Instagram account! As of today, you can find us at @We.Are.IEM to stay up-to-date on #TeamIEM and industry-specific content. This marks a significant step for us, deepening the bond with our audience with a more personal lens offered through this platform.

"As we reach this defining moment, I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication and resilience in building a safer, more secure world," noted Bryan Koon, President and CEO. "Our new name, podcast, and Instagram presence reflect our commitment to continuous evolution and engagement, ensuring we reach a broader audience and empower communities on a global scale."

About IEM
IEM: Building a safe, secure, and resilient world, one innovative solution at a time. Founded in 1985, IEM has grown to 1,100 dedicated consultants, becoming the world's largest woman- and minority-owned consulting firm. Our comprehensive services cover emergency management, homeland security, disaster and economic recovery, grants management and compliance, logistics and transportation policy and operations, infrastructure security and resilience, public health, digital citizen services, cutting-edge national security and law enforcement technologies, and public engagement and outreach. We leverage scientific expertise, technology, and practical experience to create meaningful outcomes. From securing crucial funding and program implementation to empowering communities, IEM is a trusted partner for government agencies and private organizations worldwide. Visit iem.com to learn more.

