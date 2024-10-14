IEM Donates $100,000 to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts in North Carolina and Florida

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our commitment to community resilience and recovery, IEM International, Inc., a recognized leader in emergency management and disaster recovery, donated $100,000 to state-led hurricane relief funds in North Carolina and Florida. With deep ties to both states—our headquarters in North Carolina and a strong presence in Florida—we are proud to stand with state and local leaders and first responders in helping survivors rebuild their lives following the devastating impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

IEM contributed $50,000 to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund to support recovery from Hurricane Helene, and $50,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund to support recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Both states experienced significant damage and loss, with entire communities facing the daunting task of rebuilding. IEM has employees deployed across the Southeast to assist state and local governments in supporting and augmenting their response and recovery operations.

"The destruction caused by Hurricanes Milton and Helene left individuals, families, and communities with an overwhelming recovery ahead," said Bryan Koon, IEM President and CEO. "We are honored to support the communities where we live and work. North Carolina and Florida are home to many of our team members, and our team is working closely with local leaders to ensure that these areas recover and rebuild stronger after the storms."

"With over 40 years of experience in disaster recovery, IEM understands the long-term needs of communities facing recovery from catastrophic events. This donation is part of our broader commitment to building resilience nationwide," said Madhu Beriwal, IEM Founder and Chairwoman.

"On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank IEM for their generous financial support to the Florida Disaster Fund as we continue statewide recovery efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton," said Josie Tamayo, CEO of Volunteer Florida. "Their contribution will provide critical resources to help rebuild the impacted communities."

"We are deeply grateful to IEM for their generous $50,000 donation to the NC Disaster Relief Fund. Their commitment to helping government partners navigate the recovery process is invaluable. Together, we will not only rebuild but also create stronger, more resilient communities prepared for the challenges ahead," commented Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, President and CEO, United Way of North Carolina.

About IEM

As the largest woman- and minority-owned management consulting firm in the world, IEM is at the forefront of building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM integrates science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our clients with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. Our services encompass emergency management, homeland security, long-term disaster recovery, critical infrastructure, project and grants management, logistics, public health, digital citizen services, innovative technologies, and public engagement and outreach. For more information, visit iem.com.

