IEM Donates Medical Supplies to Texas Children's Hospital

IEM contributes nearly $90,000 in supplies for pediatric care, disaster response and training

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM and IEM Health are honored to donate emergency medical kits, automated external defibrillators, and other medical supplies to Texas Children's Hospital, the largest pediatric hospital system in the nation.

The items, valued at nearly $90,000 and originally purchased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be used for first responder training, emergency response, preparation, and planning.

"Equipping medical centers with the proper resources could provide a lifeline for the communities they serve," said IEM Health Chief Medical Director Dr. Rashid Chotani. "These items will be invaluable tools to be used in emergency situations, educate first responders, and ultimately to save lives. We hope the pediatric doctors, staff, patients, and their families benefit greatly from IEM's donation."

In November 2022, Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine announced plans to lead the Gulf 7 – Pediatric Disaster Network (G7). This regional pediatric disaster network provides specialized care during widespread crises in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, and Texas. G7 works to improve regional capacity to provide pediatric care in large-scale crises and serves as a hub for disaster-focused education, training, and resource deployment.

Chotani and Deputy Director of IEM Health Dr. Lori Van Wagenen presented the items to Dr. Brent Kaziny, Medical Director of Emergency Management and Attending Physician, Emergency Center at Texas Children's Hospital.

"As health care professionals and providers, we have a responsibility to our hospital, our city, and our community to prepare for disasters and to respond to them as quickly and effectively as possible," said Dr. Kaziny. "We are so grateful for IEM's generous donation, which will enhance our preparedness by providing us with the tools we need to train our staff and to educate first responders."

Kaziny also serves as Co-Director, Disaster Preparedness Domain, EMS for Children Innovation and Improvement Center and Department of Pediatrics, Section of Emergency Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine.

"Coordinating attainable medical care for children from an expansive network of experts in times of crisis aligns with IEM's mission," Chotani added. "IEM Health is proud to have had the opportunity to deliver highly specialized and efficient, quality supplies that will help people of all ages, including the youngest survivors of disasters and emergencies."

About IEM

As the largest woman- and minority-owned crisis management firm in the world, IEM's 1,200+ consultants are at the forefront of building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM integrates science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our clients with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. Our services encompass emergency management, homeland security long-term disaster recovery, project and grants management, logistics, infrastructure security and resilience, public health, digital citizen services, innovative technologies for national security and law enforcement, and public engagement and outreach. For information, visit www.iem.com.

ABOUT TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Texas Children's, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The system includes the Texas Children's Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, visit www.texaschildrens.org.

