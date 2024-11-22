IEM Founder and Chairwoman, Madhu Beriwal, Named DHS Executive of the Year

A Trailblazer in Disaster Management Honored by WashingtonExec Pinnacle Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in disaster management and homeland security, IEM International, Inc., is proud to announce that our Founder and Chairwoman, Madhu Beriwal, was named the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Private Company Executive of the Year at the WashingtonExec Pinnacle Awards. This prestigious honor recognizes Beriwal's extraordinary contributions to advancing homeland security and emergency management and her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to protecting and assisting communities across the nation.

Since founding IEM in 1985, Beriwal has been at the forefront of transforming how communities prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate crises. Under her leadership, IEM has grown into the largest woman-and minority-owned disaster management firm in the United States, providing innovative solutions that integrate science, technology, and resilience to protect lives and strengthen our security.

"As I reflect on this honor, I am deeply grateful to WashingtonExec and their team for recognizing our work and mission," said Beriwal. "This award is a testament to the incredible IEM team and the shared belief that we can make a meaningful difference in securing our communities and ensuring a more resilient future. I am especially proud of the partnerships built over the past four decades, and the impact the team has had in moments of crisis, especially our response to disasters like Hurricanes Helene and Milton."

Beriwal's leadership continues to be instrumental in advancing national disaster policies through her service on the President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council and her recent appointment to the Bipartisan Policy Center's Board of Directors.

President and CEO, Bryan Koon, emphasized Beriwal's legacy: "Madhu is a trailblazer in our industry, inspiring innovation, and collaboration across the field. Her leadership and passion for resilience-building define IEM's mission and influence policies that improve outcomes for countless communities across the nation. This recognition is well-deserved and reflects her enduring commitment to building a more secure and resilient nation."

The WashingtonExec Pinnacle Awards celebrate excellence and leadership across government and industry sectors. The DHS Executive of the Year award reflects Beriwal's nearly four decades of groundbreaking work and her profound influence on the field of homeland security.

About IEM

As the largest woman- and minority-owned management consulting firm in the world, IEM is at the forefront of building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM integrates science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our clients with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. Our services encompass emergency management, homeland security, long-term disaster recovery, critical infrastructure, project and grants management, logistics, public health, digital citizen services, innovative technologies, and public engagement and outreach. For more information, visit iem.com.

