IEM Selected as a Program Manager for Disaster Management Project in Puerto Rico

Firm awarded $51 million contract to support the

Department of Housing's recovery and resilience efforts

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM, the nation's largest woman- and minority-owned disaster recovery and emergency management firm, was recently awarded a multimillion-dollar contract for three years to serve as a Program Manager for the Puerto Rico Department of Housing's (PRDOH) federally-funded $5 billion Housing Programs. The federal funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) using Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) activities.

IEM will help PRDOH serve eligible homeowners, impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, with unmet needs, homes that still need attention, and/or homes that are at risk for future disasters.

"We are honored to be able to continue our efforts to help Puerto Rico rebuild. The IEM team remains committed to assisting Puerto Ricans with reconstruction following these deadly hurricanes," said Vice President for Disaster Recovery, Jon Mabry. "We are grateful for the opportunity to assist residents obtain the help they need, and to further the work to build a safe, secure, and resilient Puerto Rico."

Among IEM's duties, our team will lead outreach to identify applicants, determine applicant eligibility, and conduct initial home inspections to determine what is needed, such as rebuild options, weather protection, and relocation resources for single-family homes. Additionally, IEM will provide environmental reviews and legal services for the homebuying process. We will manage key responsibilities including assessing home properties to determine the risk levels and measures needed to properly mitigate, create safer communities, and establish resiliency for years to come.

IEM has extensive experience in the implementation of multi-billion dollar housing recovery programs and housing management systems. Since 2005, our experts have been on the ground, assisting communities with the administration and management of multi-scale HUD CDBG-DR deliveries following disasters, including in New York, New Jersey, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico. IEM's talented disaster recovery experts possess the skills and knowledge to effectively spearhead and expedite this program.

About IEM

IEM is a global crisis and disaster management consulting firm dedicated to building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM is the largest woman- and minority-owned firm in the world focused on providing services and expertise at every stage of the emergency management cycle — from preparedness and mitigation to response and recovery. We integrate science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our customers with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. For information, visit www.iem.com.

