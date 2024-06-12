IEM Selected to Support Puerto Rico's HOME American Rescue Plan Program

Firm to assist with administration, policies and procedures, monitoring, and compliance

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM International, Inc., the nation's largest woman- and minority-owned disaster recovery and emergency management company, was awarded a three-year contract by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority (PRHFA) to assist with grant management and oversight of the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Program.

The HOME-ARP funds, provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), are allocated to reduce homelessness and increase housing stability. IEM will provide program support to PRHFA in creating and implementing regulations and policies to guarantee the funds are quickly and strategically utilized.

IEM has successfully supported state and territorial agencies in reaching the most vulnerable communities. We will implement our proven and effective strategies to assist the communities in need on the island.

"IEM remains committed to supporting Puerto Rico's reconstruction and recovery efforts. Over the past seven years, IEM has shown our capacity to manage high-reach and complex programs on the island. We are committed to working side-by-side with the government and the agencies to support the well-being of all Puerto Ricans," stated IEM's President and CEO Bryan Koon.

IEM previously worked with the PRHFA on the Puerto Rico Homeowner Assistance Program, for which the United States Department of the Treasury commended our innovative and methodological approach.

"IEM offers a multi-disciplinary team of professionals to support the island's resiliency efforts. We are proud to say that IEM's largest office and in-house staff are in Puerto Rico, with over 400 local professionals hired, of whom 86% are locals," noted Koon.

About IEM

As the largest woman- and minority-owned crisis management firm in the world, IEM's 1,200+ consultants are at the forefront building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM integrates science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our clients with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. Our services encompass emergency management, homeland security long-term disaster recovery, project and grants management, logistics, infrastructure security and resilience, public health, digital citizen services, innovative technologies for national security and law enforcement, and public engagement and outreach. For information, visit www.iem.com.

