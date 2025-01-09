IEM Strengthens Leadership to Drive Innovation and Growth

Key Promotions and Team Realignment Power Bold Growth Initiatives

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM International, Inc., a nationwide leader in emergency management, disaster recovery, and critical infrastructure, proudly announces key leadership changes to fuel growth and enhance service delivery. These strategic appointments underscore our dedication to excellence and innovation in building resilient communities nationwide.

Chief Financial Officer Appointment

Pictured: John Schlegel, IEM Chief Financial Officer, and Krista Houk, Director of Planning and Preparedness

John Schlegel has been officially appointed as IEM's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Serving as Interim CFO over the past year, Schlegel's leadership and financial expertise have been instrumental in driving IEM's growth and strengthening our financial strategy. With nearly six years of dedicated service, his strategic insights have consistently positioned IEM for success.

"I am thrilled to officially appoint John as our CFO," said Bryan Koon, President and CEO. "His performance over the past year has been exceptional, and I have full confidence in his ability to guide us into the next phase of growth."

Preparedness Leader Promoted

Krista Houk was promoted to Director of Planning and Preparedness, recognizing her decade of dedicated service and exceptional leadership at IEM. Krista's expertise and commitment have been pivotal in enhancing our planning and preparedness capabilities, helping clients foster a culture of readiness within their organizations and across the communities they serve.

"Krista's promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to building resilient communities. Her expertise strengthens our capabilities, and I am confident she will continue to drive impactful results in her new role as Director," noted James Clark, Vice President for Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Leaders Transition to Account Executive Roles

In a strategic move to amplify impact and drive growth, four seasoned leaders are transitioning to Account Executive roles on IEM's Growth team, bringing unparalleled expertise and trusted partnerships across all levels of government.

David Andrews transitions to Atlantic Region Account Executive, applying his experience in emergency management and disaster recovery to enhance our services.

transitions to Atlantic Region Account Executive, applying his experience in emergency management and disaster recovery to enhance our services. Dr. Rashid Chotani , Chief Medical Officer, assumes an additional role as Federal Health Account Executive, channeling his expertise to foster growth in federal health initiatives.

, Chief Medical Officer, assumes an additional role as Federal Health Account Executive, channeling his expertise to foster growth in federal health initiatives. Kristin Robinson becomes FEMA Account Executive, utilizing her knowledge of federal programs to expand our support to federal partners.

becomes FEMA Account Executive, utilizing her knowledge of federal programs to expand our support to federal partners. Andrew Velasquez III takes on the role of Northeast Region Account Executive, leveraging his extensive homeland security and emergency management background to drive strategic growth.

"I am excited to welcome these exceptional leaders to the Growth team," said Allison Patrick, Chief Growth Officer. "These individuals bring a wealth of expertise, national recognition, and strong industry relationships. Their contributions will be instrumental in enhancing our service to our customers and the communities they support."

These leadership changes reflect an exciting new chapter for IEM as we strengthen our team and advance our mission to build a safer, more resilient world.

About IEM

As the largest woman- and minority-owned management consulting firm in the world, IEM is at the forefront of building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM integrates science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our clients with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. Our services encompass emergency management, homeland security, long-term disaster recovery, critical infrastructure, project and grants management, logistics, public health, digital citizen services, innovative technologies, and public engagement and outreach. For more information, visit iem.com.

