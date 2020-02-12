IEM-UEM group handed over the PCB Maker Machine (a mini-CNC, Designed in the Innovation Laboratory by the Researchers of IEM-UEM group) to MAKAUT on 16th January 2020

KOLKATA, India, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a big and proud moment when the IEM-UEM group handed over the PCB maker machine (a mini-CNC, designed in the Innovation Laboratory by the researchers of IEM-UEM group) to MAKAUT (Maulana Abul Kalam University of Technology, formerly WBUT, the state University of West Bengal) on 16th January 2020.

It is being handed over by Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM-UEM group and Prof. Dr. Biswajoy Chatterjee, Vice-Chancellor of UEM Jaipur to Prof. Dr. Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor of MAKAUT.

This PCB maker is capable of printing/manufacturing any circuit board fed through a computer software.

The IEM-UEM group is an acclaimed educational group amongst the industry-centered academic training organizations of today. The IEM group has risen to fame for its strong foundation in teaching and R&D in multifaceted areas.

Since its inception, the IEM group has surpassed innumerable benchmarks of achievements and accreditations. Today IEM flaunts a colossal network of expansive operations led by an awe-inspiring student force who are the torchbearers of a better tomorrow.

The IEM-UEM Group has opened up the doors for young minds who dare to dream. It encourages the spirit of free enquiry and imagination. In this temple of learning, dreams take shape. The educational group attempts to inculcate the sense of human values and discipline in students to make them respectable human beings. It encourages learners to learn, to realize their potential and imbibe the best practices.

IEM Group has been ranked 'A' Category by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council)

IEM-UEM Group has MoU with several renowned foreign universities such as – Brunel University, London, ESC Rennes School of Business, France, De Montfort University, UK, Iwate Prefectural University, Japan, UNLV Nevada, USA, SUNY Buffalo University, SDSU California etc. to name a few.

Right from its inception the placement cell of IEM has consistently provided for 1 to 2 jobs on average for all its students.

Website | Facebook | YouTube

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE IEM-UEM group

Related Links

https://iem.edu.in

