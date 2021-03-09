iENSO and Firedome announce a partnership to bring real-time cybersecurity to IoT brands

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iENSO, a leading provider of embedded vision systems, and Firedome, an end-to-end cybersecurity provider for IoT brands and CES Innovation Award winner, announced today a partnership to protect connected devices with embedded vision.

The current explosive growth in connected embedded vision devices as well as the increasing demand for vision data processing have given a new platform to hackers and cyberattacks, compromising data security and user privacy. Firedome and iENSO's partnership will deliver a new generation of embedded vision systems, with built-in cybersecurity and privacy.

iENSO is an embedded vision system provider focused on Edge AI and cloud connectivity. It packs a global network of design, engineering and manufacturing expertise into every embedded vision system, module and component.

Firedome is the world's first provider of real-time endpoint cybersecurity for IoT devices, which have become common targets for hackers. Founded by security veterans, the endpoint solution includes a lightweight software agent and a cloud-based AI engine collecting and monitoring the device to provide end-to-end protection against hacks or device breaches.

The iENSO-Firedome partnership will set a new standard for protected embedded vision devices. The advanced cyber protection provided by Firedome is well aligned with iENSO's goal to enable IoT and products companies to build vision-based decision making into their products. The launch of protected embedded vision systems ensures that consumers will benefit from the highest level of privacy and cybersecurity protection in the market today. This approach provides end-to-end monitored cybersecurity protection, fully encrypted data and video, and the ability to protect and remediate the increasingly common attempts to access networks through IoT devices.

Sebastien Dignard, President at iENSO: "Increasingly, embedded vision is about the data and data-based decision making. With more products sending sensitive image data to the cloud, cybersecurity is vitally important to our customers. Working with Firedome will allow us to provide peace of mind to our clients and their end-users. We are delighted to be partnering with Firedome to provide built-in protection of our embedded vision systems."

Moti Shkolnik, Co-Founder & CEO of Firedome: "We at Firedome are excited to partner with iENSO and bring real-time cybersecurity to even more devices across the world. Our experience with specially tailored products for smart systems sets us up well for this new challenge. We are thrilled to be working with the iENSO team to combine advanced IoT cybersecurity with iENSO's embedded vision systems to drive a new standard of security in IoT devices."

Established in 2003, iENSO ( https://www.ienso.com/ ) is the embedded vision collaboration partner for major international brands. The company makes intelligent, connected vision systems for companies that need to embed cameras, image processing, Edge AI, and data connectivity capabilities in their products.

Firedome Inc. ( https://firedome.io/ ) is a growth-enabler for disruptive IoT brands. Offering a robust IoT security and privacy platform with advanced marketing and cyber services, Firedome enables IoT brands to protect their devices and their users while growing their market share. Firedome is a global company with a presence in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

