IEP&Me Receives National Funding to Reimagine Learning for Students with Learning Differences

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IEP&Me announces they have joined a national cohort of organizations receiving funding and support from NewSchools Venture Fund to advance its work supporting students with learning differences, specifically those who also experience the impacts of poverty, ableism, racism.

The investment from NewSchools will help IEP&Me advance their efforts to support parents in easily accessing and understanding their children's learning plans, as well as increasing the IEP&Me platform scope and the capacity for schools and districts they are able to serve.

"We could not be more excited about joining the NewSchools portfolio family," Bridgette Leslie, CEO of IEP&Me shared. "As educators, Coretta and I have deep knowledge of NewSchools and the work they do for education. We know the importance of education companies being made for and by teachers. And - we are grateful to NewSchools for seeing our capacity and dedication as founders, the paramount need for positive change in specialized education, and demonstrating their support with an investment."

NewSchools funded IEP&Me and 10 other organizations this year committed to helping schools better meet the needs of students with learning differences. Investment decisions were made using a community review process that centered the expertise and lived experiences of individuals with learning differences, including students, caregivers, special educators, school and district leaders and special education researchers.

In addition to funding, IEP&Me will receive management assistance support from NewSchools and will join a national community of practice with other organizations charting new paths to help students with learning differences realize their full potential.

IEP&Me is the first software platform that fosters true, easy collaboration across the entire specialized learning teams, from the parents at home to the students and staff at school. Our platform develops trust and teamwork throughout by providing the opportunity for everyone to easily access, navigate, and provide feedback on each student's individual education plan (IEP). IEP&Me also enhances student advocacy through our self-determination curriculum and focuses on students' deep engagement with their own learning plans.

About NewSchools

NewSchools Venture Fund is a national nonprofit that supports and invests in promising teams of educators and innovators who want to reimagine learning. NewSchools helps teams accomplish their missions to achieve outstanding results for the schools, students and educators they serve. NewSchools is committed to helping students graduate high school prepared and inspired to achieve their most ambitious dreams and plans.Through its investing, management assistance, network building, and thought leadership, NewSchools helps to reimagine PreK-12 education. Learn more at www.newschools.org .

