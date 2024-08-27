IEQ Capital and EPIQ Capital Group Combine to Form ~$32 Billion Investment Advisor and Multi-Family Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital ("IEQ"), a ~$26.5 billion independent advisory firm and ranked as one of America's Top RIAs by Forbes, Barron's, and CNN, announced today the strategic acquisition of EPIQ Capital Group ("EPIQ"), a ~$5.3 billion multi-family office and investment firm.

The transaction represents a highly synergistic and complementary partnership between two RIAs who both specialize in providing highly customized wealth advisory, family office services, and select investment opportunities for ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals.

IEQ Capital and EPIQ Capital Group

Upon completion of the deal later this year, the combined company will have ~$32 billion in AUM with a client presence nationally and an expanded footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Dallas, Denver, St. Louis, Nashville, Boston, Atlanta, and Miami.

IEQ Co-CEO Eric Harrison commented: "As entrepreneurs, we continually seek strategic opportunities designed to strengthen our ability to drive value for our clients. EPIQ has built relationships and capabilities in core markets that we believe are additive to our platform and will further our ability to provide access to differentiated investment opportunities. They are our neighbor in the San Francisco Bay Area, and they have a reputation in the Silicon Valley and San Francisco markets for delivering comprehensive and personalized family office services to their clients nationwide. Moreover, we are excited to bring together two values-driven firms founded on the mission to strive for excellence through deep experience, continual innovation, and connection with our clients. Together, we should be better equipped to enhance the experience for all our clients. We are thrilled to have EPIQ join our team."

EPIQ CEO Chad Boeding stated: "This was an opportunity to further the vision of creating a differentiated multi-family office. This combination allows us to enhance the power of the network of our clients, as well as our goal of delivering the best investment access and service to our clients as fiduciaries. We firmly believe the client comes first and stand by our commitment to mitigate conflicts. I believe Rob Skinner, Eric Harrison, and Alan Zafran are some of the most thoughtful and intelligent people in the industry and I look forward to being part of this executive team. EPIQ was founded with the goal to reimagine a new standard of excellence in the industry, shifting the paradigm on what it means to be a fiduciary and advocate for our clients, providing access to an extensive network of investments and partnerships. I am excited that we are joining forces with IEQ, a firm that shares a similar vision of transforming wealth management. Together, our vision, values, expertise, and deep network solidifies this transaction as a highly synergistic partnership, becoming a prominent advisor for clients."

Chad Boeding will become a Managing Partner of the combined company alongside the three co-founders of IEQ: Eric Harrison, Robert Skinner, and Alan Zafran.

Learn more about IEQ Capital and this transaction here: https://ieqcapital.com/ieq-capital-announcement-august-2024.html

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Ardea Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor to the transaction.

IEQ Capital was founded in 2019 as an independent advisory firm by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs who wanted to take the next step forward, focusing on clients and investment excellence without the distractions and limitations of working in a larger organization. IEQ provides a combination of high-touch wealth advisory and family office services to high-net-worth clients throughout the country. Leveraging a broad understanding of asset classes, deep institutional relationships, and a network that provides access to exclusive private investment opportunities, IEQ focuses on sourcing, negotiating, and structuring a range of public and private investment solutions designed to meet clients' needs.

EPIQ is a leading multi-family office and investment firm dedicated to simplifying the financial lives of the most successful professionals and their families. Founded in 2018, EPIQ offers bespoke solutions, exclusive access, and personalized care, delivering an experience beyond wealth. Embodying core values of Integrity, Excellence, and Growth, EPIQ is a trusted fiduciary and advocate for its clients, redefining the landscape of wealth management with a human touch.

IEQ RAUM data is as of 6/30/24; RAUM as of 12/31/2023 as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in March 2024 totaled $23.5bn.

EPIQ RAUM data is as of 7/31/24; RAUM as of 12/31/2023 as reported in EPIQ Capital Group's Form ADV filed in March 2024 totaled $4.94bn. RAUM includes currently managed assets as well as unfunded commitments to sponsored funds.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms is produced annually (October 2023, data as of 03/31/2023). IEQ is among 250 advisory firms ranked. The ranking is developed by SHOOK Research and is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. More information can be found here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rjshook/2023/10/10/methodology-americas-top-ria-firms-2023/?sh=5d32bc5ee26d.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms is an independent listing produced annually by Barron's (September 2023, data as of 06/30/2023). IEQ is among 100 advisory firms ranked. The annual ranking of independent advisory companies is based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, including the assets a firm manages and the revenue those assets generate, its regulatory record, staffing levels and diversity, technology spending, and succession planning. This ranking does not guarantee any potential investment outcomes, nor does it rank advisors based on investment performance. There is no fee for participation. However, IEQ does pay a $15,000 annual membership for the right to be featured in Barron's magazine itself (outside of the ranking) and for using Barron's logo in our marketing pieces. More information can be found here: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/articles/the-top-independent-advisors-and-rias-how-to-pick-the-right-one-for-you-51663358400?tesla=y.

The CNN Underscored ranking of 10 Best Financial Advisors of August 2024 is derived from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s database of registered investment adviser (RIA) Form ADV filings. The criteria include RIAs that have their main office in the US, total regulatory assets under management of at least $1 billion, and made their latest Form ADV filing as of March 1, 2024 or later. CNN then applied additional screens such as types of services offered, employee registration, and type of assets under management, resulting in a list of 453 RIAs that was then sorted by total regulatory assets under management. Portfolio performance is not a criterion. IEQ Capital did not pay a fee to be included in this ranking. More information can be found here: https://www.cnn.com/cnn-underscored/money/best-financial-advisors?cid=ios_app#methodology. The award listed is not an endorsement of any third party to invest with IEQ and is not indicative of future performance. Investors should not rely on awards for any purpose and should conduct their own review prior to investing.

All investment advisers have a fiduciary duty to act in their clients' best interests.

