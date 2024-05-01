SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital, an independent wealth management firm and family office with over $25.5B in RAUM1, announced today that it has welcomed the Atlanta-based advisory team led by Frank Lankford, Jimmy Morris, and Doug Poetzsch. With a combined 50 years of experience in capital markets and wealth management, the team delivers comprehensive investment and wealth strategies catered to entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, and corporate executives.

IEQ Capital Establishes Southeast Presence with Addition of Leading Atlanta Advisory Team

IEQ is extending its physical footprint to serve clients better, selectively partnering with like-minded individuals in thriving markets. As part of this strategic expansion, IEQ is excited to announce the opening of its first Southeast office in Atlanta, Georgia. This move underscores IEQ's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our expanding client base in the region.

"We are delighted to welcome Frank Lankford, Jimmy Morris, and Doug Poetzsch to IEQ Capital. Their addition represents a valuable enhancement to our team as they bring a dedication to clients and commitment to excellence that align with IEQ's values," announced IEQ Co-founder and Co-CEO Robert Skinner. "As we expand our presence in Atlanta, their contributions will be pivotal in delivering family office services and a curated investment platform to clients."

Lankford, Morris and Poetzsch shared, "We have always highly regarded IEQ for their dedication to investment and service excellence, the caliber of their team, and how they lead and operate their business. We believe the IEQ story will resonate with others as it did for our team, and we are excited to share the platform and client experience with those in the region."

IEQ Capital was founded in 2019 as an independent advisory firm by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs who wanted to take the next step forward, focusing on clients and investment excellence without the distractions and limitations of working in a larger organization. IEQ provides a combination of high-touch wealth advisory and family office services to high-net-worth clients throughout the country. Leveraging a broad understanding of each asset class, deep institutional relationships, and a network that provides access to exclusive private investment opportunities, IEQ focuses on sourcing, negotiating, and structuring a range of public and private investment solutions designed to meet clients' needs.

As of 3/31/24; RAUM as of 12/31/2023 as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in March 2024 totaled $23.5bn .

