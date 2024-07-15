IEQ Capital Expands to Nashville with Appointment of Managing Director Michael Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital, an independent wealth management firm and family office overseeing $25.5 billion in RAUM1, is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into Nashville, Tennessee, with the appointment of Managing Director, Michael Thompson. This expansion to Nashville further broadens the firm's national footprint and solidifies its presence in a key Southeastern market.

"We are excited to welcome Michael Thompson to IEQ Capital and to announce our expansion into Nashville," stated Robert Skinner, Co-Founder and co-CEO of IEQ Capital. "Michael's deep experience in financial services and his dedication to his clients align with our firm's values. I believe his leadership will enhance our ability to deliver tailored solutions to high-net-worth individuals in the Southeast and beyond."

Thompson brings nearly two decades of experience in wealth management, specializing in comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services. His appointment underscores IEQ Capital's commitment to empowering experienced advisors who prioritize client success through personalized financial strategies.

IEQ Capital was founded in 2019 as an independent advisory firm by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs who wanted to take the next step forward, focusing on clients and investment excellence without the distractions and limitations of working in a larger organization. IEQ provides a combination of high-touch wealth advisory and family office services to high-net-worth clients throughout the country. Leveraging a broad understanding of asset classes, deep institutional relationships, and a network that provides access to exclusive private investment opportunities, IEQ focuses on sourcing, negotiating, and structuring a range of public and private investment solutions designed to meet clients' needs.

As of 3/31/24; RAUM as of 12/31/2023 as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in March 2024 totaled $23.5bn.

