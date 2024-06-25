SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital, an independent wealth management firm and family office with over $25.5B in RAUM1, announced today its expanding national presence with the addition of the Wealth Advisory team led by Daniel Lee and Dylan Kremer. Lee will enhance IEQ's existing presence in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and Kremer will expand the firm's presence to Miami. Joining Lee and Kremer is an additional team member, Sam Biscaro. Collectively, the team boasts over 30 years of experience in the capital markets and wealth management industries.

IEQ Capital Expands to New Markets: Introduces Daniel Lee and Dylan Kremer

"We are delighted to welcome Daniel Lee and Dylan Kremer and their team to IEQ Capital. Their addition bolsters our national presence in important markets, and their commitment to pursue excellence is aligned with our firm's core values, making them a great fit for IEQ Capital," remarked IEQ Co-Founder and Co-CEO Eric Harrison.

On behalf of himself and Kremer, Lee shared, "IEQ Capital's client-centric ethos and dedication to pursuing excellence have long been an inspiration for us. We are excited to join a team that shares our commitment to providing custom solutions for our clients via a holistic platform addressing both investment advisory and bespoke family office services."

IEQ Capital is committed to partnering with wealth advisors nationally who provide clients with service and investment excellence. IEQ's team-based approach supports growth-minded advisors seeking to enhance their client offering.

IEQ Capital was founded in 2019 as an independent advisory firm by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs who wanted to take the next step forward, focusing on clients and investment excellence without the distractions and limitations of working in a larger organization. IEQ provides a combination of high-touch wealth advisory and family office services to high-net-worth clients throughout the country. Leveraging a broad understanding of each asset class, deep institutional relationships, and a network that provides access to exclusive private investment opportunities, IEQ focuses on sourcing, negotiating, and structuring a range of public and private investment solutions designed to meet clients' needs.

As of 3/31/24; RAUM as of 12/31/2023 as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in March 2024 totaled $23.5bn.

SOURCE IEQ Capital