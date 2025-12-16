NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital announced today the opening of a new office in New York City, marking an expansion of the firm's East Coast footprint. The addition of a New York location builds on IEQ's national presence and reflects the firm's continued commitment to serving ultra-high-net-worth families, founders, and institutions across key financial markets.

IEQ Capital Opens New York City Office, Expanding East Coast Presence

The New York office aims to enhance regional client connectivity and provide closer access to IEQ's advisory teams, investment research capabilities, and private market relationships. Establishing a presence in New York supports the firm's efforts toward intentional growth and reinforces its commitment to meeting clients where they live and work.

Robert Skinner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IEQ Capital, commented, "Opening a New York office represents an important milestone for our firm and for the clients we serve. Many of the families and institutions we work with have meaningful business, financial, and philanthropic interests on the East Coast. Establishing a local presence enables us to collaborate more closely with them, expand our access to regional investment partners, and continue to deliver the thoughtful, high-touch guidance they expect from IEQ."

Skinner added, "New York is a natural extension of our national platform. This expansion strengthens our ability to engage with clients and investment partners in a city that plays a central role in today's financial landscape."

About IEQ Capital

Founded in 2019, IEQ Capital was established by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs dedicated to delivering independent, sophisticated advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. IEQ combines institutional access with personalized planning to support long-term wealth creation. The firm provides tailored strategies across public and private markets, estate and tax planning support, and family office services for those who qualify nationwide. With offices across the United States, IEQ continues to expand its mission of creating lasting value for clients throughout the country.

IEQ's Family Office services may develop over time based on several factors, including feedback from clients. To that end, the services currently offered may change, without prior notice. IEQ disclaims any and all liability with respect to the service offerings and any resulting products thereof. We note that certain services currently are or will be provided by third parties. Third-party fees are negotiated directly between the client and the third-party provider, IEQ does not receive any portion of such fees and clients are under no obligation to use any third-party providers IEQ refers. IEQ disclaims any and all liability with respect to services provided by third parties.

IEQ Capital and its employees do not provide legal or tax advice. This report has been created for informational purposes only and is subject to change. Information has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Please consult your legal and tax advisors before taking any action that may have tax or legal consequences and to determine how this information may apply to your own situation. Whether any planned tax result is realized by you depends on the specific facts of your own situation at the time your taxes are prepared.

SOURCE IEQ Capital