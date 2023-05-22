IEQ Capital Strengthens its Family Office with Strategic Hire

IEQ Capital

22 May, 2023, 23:25 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital, an independent wealth management firm with over $20 billion in AUM1, is proud to announce the expansion of its Family Office team with the hiring of Terence "Terry" Condren, CFP. Condren will join the firm's Boston office as a Managing Director and Senior Wealth Strategist.

Condren will serve alongside Christie Olsson, Managing Director and Senior Wealth Strategist. Olsson joined IEQ Capital in 2021 to enhance its Family Office offering, and she continues to serve clients from the firm's San Francisco Bay Area office.

Olsson and Condren have over four decades of combined experience in providing estate and financial planning services to ultra-high-net-worth clients. Both are former practicing attorneys with experience at multiple financial institutions (most recently UBS and Wells Fargo Private Bank for Olsson; First Republic Bank and UBS for Condren), and the duo brings a deep understanding of the unique challenges facing ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. By leveraging their extensive experience in estate planning, family dynamics, risk management, and tax optimization, the team provides clients with enhanced bespoke planning solutions while also strengthening the firm's Family Office offering across the United States.

Alan Zafran, Co-CEO and Founder, said "We are delighted to welcome Terry to IEQ Capital. His depth of experience, reputation in the industry, and collaborative process make him a great addition to our team and an important resource for our clients."

"I admire IEQ's commitment to planning solutions along with its values-driven culture. This partnership not only enables me to establish new relationships but also provides a platform to offer my services to a wider network of ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Condren. 

The addition of Olsson and Condren to IEQ Capital reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to attract top industry talent and offer an unparalleled level of expertise and service to its ultra-high-net-worth clients through its Family Office services. IEQ Capital Family Office strives to go beyond investments to identify and manage the unique needs of its clients with a holistic, integrated approach.

About IEQ 
IEQ Capital was founded in 2019 as an independent advisory firm by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs who wanted to take the next step forward with a focus on clients and investment excellence, without the distractions and limitations of working in a larger organization. IEQ provides a combination of high-touch wealth advisory and family office services to ultra-high-net-worth clients throughout the country. Leveraging a broad understanding of each asset class, deep institutional relationships, and a network that provides access to exclusive private investment opportunities, IEQ focuses on sourcing, negotiating, and structuring a range of public and private investment solutions designed to meet clients' needs.

1.  As of 3/31/23; RAUM as of 12/31/2022 as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in March 2023 totaled $18.5 billion.

