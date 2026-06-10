IEQ Capital Welcomes Frank Hurley as Managing Director in New York

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital ("IEQ"), an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office, today announced that Frank Hurley has joined the firm as Managing Director. Based in IEQ's New York office, Hurley will lead the firm's advisor partnership and inorganic growth initiatives, with a focus on expanding IEQ's advisory presence across the East Coast and nationally in support of ultra-high-net-worth families, founders, executives, and institutions.

Frank Hurley, Managing Director at IEQ Capital

Hurley joins IEQ with extensive leadership experience across wealth management, capital markets, and investment management. His focus at IEQ will center on identifying and partnering with experienced advisors whose capabilities and local market knowledge align with the firm's commitment to delivering sophisticated wealth management and family office capabilities to clients nationwide.

"Frank brings a thoughtful and relationship-driven approach to building advisory teams," said Alan Zafran, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IEQ Capital. "As our clients' needs continue to evolve, we believe it is increasingly important to have experienced advisors embedded in the communities where our clients live and operate. Frank's experience will help us continue to deepen our capabilities while remaining focused on delivering highly personalized guidance and expanding the resources available to clients."

Prior to joining IEQ, Hurley served in leadership roles at UBS, including most recently as Market Director and previously as Executive Director and Associate Market Executive in New York Private Wealth Management. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 14 years at Morgan Stanley across Private Wealth Management and Fixed Income Sales.

"What attracted me to IEQ was the firm's emphasis on thoughtful growth and its commitment to serving clients through long-term relationships and deep advisory resources," said Frank Hurley, Managing Director at IEQ Capital. "I look forward to partnering with advisors across the country and helping expand access to institutional-quality capabilities and family office services in the markets where clients live and work."

Hurley earned a bachelor's degree from Villanova University and an MBA from Columbia University.

About IEQ Capital

Founded in 2019, IEQ Capital was established by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs dedicated to delivering independent, sophisticated advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. IEQ combines institutional access with personalized planning to support long-term wealth creation. The firm provides tailored investment strategies across public and private markets, estate and tax planning support, and family office services for those who qualify nationwide.

Important Disclosures

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to purchase any security or investment product. References to advisory capabilities or investment experience do not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

IEQ Capital, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser; registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IEQ Capital and its employees do not provide legal or tax advice. For important information about our advisory services, fees, and risks, please see our [Form ADV].

IEQ Capital and its employees do not provide legal or tax advice.

SOURCE IEQ Capital