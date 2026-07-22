IEQ Capital Welcomes Kim Stolz as Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital ("IEQ"), an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office overseeing approximately $46.6 billion in regulatory assets under management (RAUM)1, today announced that Kim Stolz has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director, based in New York City.

Stolz will serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners, executives, and institutions, providing personalized guidance across investment management, wealth planning, and long-term financial strategy.

Kim Stolz, Senior Managing Director at IEQ Capital

Stolz joins IEQ from Bank of America Private Bank, where she served as Managing Director and Private Client Advisor. She led a team dedicated to helping high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families address the complex challenges of preserving, growing, and transferring wealth. Her experience spans investment management, banking and lending solutions, trust and estate planning, tax-aware portfolio construction, and strategic planning for founders, executives, investors, and multigenerational families. In 2019, Stolz was recognized as one of Business Insider's Rising Stars of Wall Street.2

"Kim brings a combination of institutional investment expertise, leadership experience, and a deep commitment to client relationships," said Megan Whyte, Partner and Chief Client Officer at IEQ Capital. "Her experience serving sophisticated families and investors aligns closely with our approach, and we are excited to welcome her to IEQ."

Stolz's career reflects a distinctive combination of communications, capital markets, and private wealth management experience. Before entering financial services, she spent nearly five years with MTV Networks as a journalist, correspondent, and host, covering major national news events and interviewing leading political and cultural figures. She later transitioned into finance, joining BTIG and Citigroup in equity derivatives sales before beginning a 12-year tenure at Bank of America.

At Bank of America, Stolz held a series of senior leadership positions across the firm's institutional platform, including Head of EMEA Equity Derivative Hedge Fund Sales in London and Head of Americas Prime Brokerage Sales in New York. Her experience advising hedge funds, institutional investors, and market participants across global capital markets provided a foundation for her subsequent move into private wealth management, where she most recently advised some of the firm's most significant client relationships through the Private Bank.

In addition to her work in finance, Stolz is a published author and has contributed commentary on culture, technology, and social trends. She currently serves on the Board of The LGBT Center in New York City and has been actively involved throughout her career in initiatives supporting diversity, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

"What drew me to IEQ was the firm's commitment to independent advice and long-term client relationships," said Stolz. "I'm excited to join a team that shares my passion for helping families navigate complex financial lives with clarity and confidence."

Based in New York City and the Hamptons, Stolz's appointment reflects IEQ's continued investment in one of the firm's most important markets and reinforces its commitment to serving ultra-high-net-worth families through personalized advice, family office capabilities, and institutional-quality investment resources. In her role, Stolz will help drive the firm's continued growth and expand its presence in key markets across the country.

About IEQ Capital

Founded in 2019, IEQ Capital was established by a team of advisors and entrepreneurs dedicated to delivering independent, sophisticated advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families. IEQ combines institutional access with personalized planning to support long-term wealth creation. The firm provides tailored investment strategies across public and private markets, estate and tax planning support, and family office services for those who qualify nationwide.3

Important Disclosures

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment product. References to investment experience and access do not guarantee future results or performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal.

IEQ Capital, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser; registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IEQ Capital and its employees do not provide legal or tax advice.

As of 3/31/2026, IEQ Capital, LLC ("IEQ") manages $46.6 billion in RAUM. IEQ RAUM as of 12/31/2025 as reported in IEQ Capital's Form ADV filed in March 2026 totaled $46.24 billion. Business Insider's 2019 Rising Stars of Wall Street recognizes U.S.-based finance professionals age 35 and under who demonstrate notable professional accomplishments and stand out among their peers. Candidates are nominated by third parties and selected by Business Insider's editorial team. Neither Kim Stolz nor IEQ Capital paid a fee to be considered for or receive this recognition. The award is not an endorsement of IEQ Capital and is not indicative of future performance. Investors should not rely on awards for any purpose and should conduct their own review prior to investing. IEQ Capital and its employees do not provide legal or tax advice.

SOURCE IEQ Capital